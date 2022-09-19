Search icon
DNA Explainer: What is the Delhi Waqf board case? Know why AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Delhi ACB in relation to the Waqf Board case. Know what the matter is about.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo - PTI)

As central agencies remain cracking down on several Aam Aadmi Party leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, another AAP leader has come under the lens of an agency. A few days ago, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in relation to the Delhi Waqf board case.

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday conducted searches at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's house and his other locations and seized Rs 12 lakh as well as an unlicensed weapon, officials said, as per PTI reports.

AAP remains under the scanner of the Delhi ACB, which is currently probing the alleged corruption and irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. Khan was summoned by the Delhi ACB in the two-year-old case, soon after which he was arrested.

What is the Delhi Waqf board case?

Two years ago, an FIR was registered regarding the alleged recruitment scam in the Delhi Waqf board case, which revolves around the unauthorized appointment of the persons in the Waqf board, which is a regulatory body of all Waqf properties in the national capital.

According to the FIR lodged against Amanatullah Khan, it was alleged that the various appointments made to the existing and non-existing posts” in the Waqf Board were “arbitrary and illegal”. As per the complaint, 33 people were recruited to the Delhi Waqf board, which did not follow the regulations of the body.

It was also alleged that most of the people who were “wrongfully” admitted to the board were related to Khan and belonged to his constituency, Okhla. The Delhi ACB had registered a complaint against the AAP leader under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Why was Amanatullah Khan arrested?

The Delhi ACB conducted several raids in properties linked with Amanatullah Khan last week and recovered around Rs 12 lakh in cash and an unlicensed weapon. Hours after the recovery of these items, Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

(With inputs from agencies)

