DNA Explainer: What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress, set to begin tomorrow? Know its purpose

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

The Congress party is all set to launch its Bharat Jodo Yatra, a march that has been planned to spread the party’s message across the nation. This comes just a few months ahead of several crucial assembly polls, including Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Recently, Congress also released the anthem of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will be a nationwide campaign headed by the Opposition party. According to Congress, this is the biggest ever county-wide contact programme to be launched in Independent India.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress is set to begin tomorrow, September 7, and will go through as many as 12 states in India, covering thousands of kilometers. Several senior Congress leaders and hundreds of workers are expected to participate in the march.

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be launched tomorrow evening by the Congress party, is an on-foot march being conducted by the party to spread its objective and “unite the country” in one of the biggest such events taking place in Independent India.

According to the official website of the Yatra, it is expected to pass through 12 states across the country, with hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters participating in the march. In a symbolic gesture, the march is set to begin from Kanyakumari and will end in Jammu and Kashmir, the two far ends of the nation.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, kicking off from Tamil Nadu tomorrow, will be passing through 20 cities in the country including Mysuru, Kota, Indore, Delhi, Jammu, Alwar, Bulandsheher, and others. Those who are not able to be a part of the Yatra on foot have been requested by the Congress party to promote its message through social media.

What is the aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra?

According to senior party leaders and the official website of the Yatra, the main objective behind the nationwide march is the “unite the nation.” The official website states, “The aim of this Yatra is to Unite for India; to come together and strengthen our nation.”

“It will be a celebration of India’s unity, a festival of hope that will come alive with musical programs and contests that anyone can participate in,” it further states.

Earlier, in a jibe at BJP and PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra, in no way in any form, is a Mann Ki Baat. It is about concern for people. Its objective is to ensure that the concerns and demands expressed by the people reach Delhi.”

