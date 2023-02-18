DNA Explainer: What is Special Marriage Act, which 'enabled' Swara Bhaskar to get married to Fahad Ahmad?

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad get married (Photo - Twitter)

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar recently shared the news that she has married political activist Fahad Ahmad, who is also a member of the Samajwadi Party. Bhaskar and Ahmad got married at an intimate ceremony earlier this week and shared adorable photos on social media.

Swara Bhaskar, who is often known to be a critic of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, shared photos from her court marriage to Fahad Ahmad and hailed the Special Marriage Act, which “enabled” the couple to get married.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Swara Bhaskar wrote, “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period, etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.”

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in a court wedding ceremony, for which they had submitted the papers around a month ago. Their request got approved and they officially got married on February 16 through the Special Marriage Act.

Three che — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

What is the Special Marriage Act?

Special Marriage Act is what “enabled” Swara Bhaskar to tie the knot with her husband and political activist Fahad Ahmad. The Special Marriage Act was established in 1954 and is an act of the Parliament of India, which enables all couples to get registered marriage.

The Special Marriage Act of 1954 offers a provision of civil marriage or registered marriage for people of India and all Indian nationals in foreign countries, irrelevant of the religion or faith followed by either party. This also means that the marriages under the Special Marriage Act are not governed by the Uniform Civil Code.

There are no rites or ceremonial requirements for marriages under the Special Marriage Act and is counted as a civil contract. The act provides a special form of marriage registration, which is required for the legal recognition of the marriage.

The form submitted for the registered marriage of the couple is approved in a period of 30 days if no one raises an objection against the union. The marriage is officially recognized once the 30-day period is over and the documents are signed by the couple.

Marriage is not binding on the parties unless each party states "I, (A), take thee (B), to be my lawful wife (or husband)," in the presence of the Marriage Officer and three witnesses, according to the norms under the Special Marriage Act.

READ | Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in court wedding: 'We just couldn't wait'