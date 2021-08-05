DNA Explainer: What is so ‘windy’ about Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal?

A structure resembling the iconic palace known as Hawa Mahal erected in Delhi is now set be demolished after orders from the city’s municipal corporation.

The replica was built by a Rajasthan-based businessman and architect and lies on a 1.3-kilometer pedestrian area between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Chandni Chowk area of the capital.

The façade was created to look like the actual Hawa Mahal, one of the chief attractions in the pink city. The goal, as per its architect, was to preserve the historic monument's heritage, even if it was built in another state.

The structure now seems to be nearing the end of its life as a tribute to the original monument which is highly popular among tourists and quite literally means “The Palace of Winds”. The name makes one wonder why and how the Hawa Mahal was named and is there a purpose that it served. Here’s what we can find from the troves of history.

The 'windy' Hawa Mahal

Built by the Kachwaha ruler of Jaipur Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh at dusk of the 18th century, the Hawa Mahal was commissioned by the king after being inspired from a palace situated in the city of Jhunjhunu called Khetri Mahal.

The Hawa Mahal gets its name from its fifth floor which is known as Hawa Mandir (Wind Temple). But the windiness of the structure spans further than just the name.

The palace contains 953 windows, known as 'Jharokhas'. The literal translation in English would be ‘ventilator’. These ‘Jharokhas’ make the front of the palace look like a honeycomb hive. Combined with brilliant latticework on the windows, it results in a cooling effect, keeping the palace as breezy as possible.

What purpose did the Hawa Mahal served?

The major purpose for the construction of the Hawa Mahal was to give a view of the outside world to Rajput women who were forbidden to appear in public at the time. The women in the palace used to catch glimpses of royal ceremonies and the beautiful city through the fort without being visible from the outside.

With small windows and protected balconies, Hawa Mahal was designed to provide its women inhabitants with a sense of independence without requiring them to appear in public.

Other interesting facts about the Hawa Mahal

Hawa Mahal was designed by its architect Lal Chand Ustad in the shape of the crown of Lord Krishna, of whom the Maharaja was said to be a devotee. While the structure has five levels, there are no stairs to ascend and instead, only ramps go to the upper floors. It does not have a permanent entrance and can only be visited the City Palace, of which it is an extension. The Hawa Mahal is also the world's highest building without a foundation.

For visitors, the Palace is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an entrance cost of Rs 50 for natives and Rs 200 for foreigners. Within the Hawa Mahal complex, there is a little museum that displays notable artifacts such as miniature paintings and ceremonial equipment.