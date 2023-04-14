Search icon
DNA Explainer: What is R21/Matrix-M, Oxford-Serum Institute's 'world-changer' malaria vaccine?

The R21 vaccine, created at Oxford University and approved by the Ghanaian Food and Drugs Authority, is now available to the age group most at risk of malaria-related mortality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Representational Image (Photo: Reuters)

A new malaria vaccine has been developed, and it's being hailed as a world-changer" by experts. This vaccine, known as R21/Matrix-M, is the first to achieve more than 75% effectiveness, the goal set by the World Health Organisation.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) mulls whether or not to endorse the vaccine, Ghana is the first nation to do so.

Children aged 5–36 months, who are at the greatest risk of mortality from malaria, are now eligible to get the vaccine, which was developed at Oxford University and authorised by the Ghanaian Food and Drugs Authority.

According to a statement released by the school, "it is hoped that this first crucial step will enable the vaccine to help Ghanaian and African children effectively combat malaria."

What is R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine?
As many as hundreds of millions of doses might be sent to African nations with a heavy malaria burden since the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine is a low-dose vaccine that can be made on a large scale at a relatively cheap cost.

“Malaria is a life-threatening disease that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations in our society and remains a leading cause of death in childhood. Developing a vaccine to greatly impact this huge disease burden has been extraordinarily difficult,” said Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India.

Clinical studies of the R21/Matrix-M vaccine have been conducted in the United Kingdom, Thailand, and other African nations; a Phase III study is now enrolling 4,800 children from Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali, and Tanzania. Later this year, researchers want to share the results of these investigations.

Matrix-M, a saponin-based adjuvant developed by Novavax, is used in the vaccine to stimulate a stronger and longer-lasting immune response. Antigen presentation in regional lymph nodes is improved by the Matrix-M adjuvant, which also encourages the entrance of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site. This technique is also an integral part of several vaccines in the research and development stages, including Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

John C Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax said: “We’re thrilled that Novavax’s Matrix-M adjuvant has contributed to the success of this promising and much-needed malaria vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)

