DNA Explainer: What is Project 17A of Indian Navy? All you need to know about stealth ship 'Taragiri'

In a major feat for the marine defence system, the Indian Navy on Sunday decided to launch its third Nilgiri-class guided-missile frigate, called ‘Taragiri’. The Taragiri frigate was constructed by Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), and was launched in Mumbai yesterday.

The Taragiri marine defence ship was launched under the Project 17A of the Indian Army, which was designed to launch a series of guided-missile frigates, which will further strengthen the marine defence system of the country. The Taragiri is the third such ship in the project.

This ship has been built using an integrated construction methodology which involves hull block construction in different geographical locations and integration and erection on the slipway at the MDL, the company said in a statement.

What is Project 17A of the Indian Navy?

Project 17 Alpha frigates (P-17A) were launched by the Indian Navy in 2019. The project was launched by the defence forces of India to construct a series of stealth guided-missile frigates, which are currently being constructed by two companies - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

These guided-missile frigates have been constructed with a specific stealth design, which has radar-absorbent coatings and is low-observable which can make its approach undetectable for the enemies. The new technology also reduces the infrared signals of the ship.

The total value of Project 17A is around Rs 25,700 crores, the statement said. The keel of the fourth and final ship was laid on June 28, the statement said.

The first stealth ship launched under Project 17A was the Nilgiri, which was launched in 2019 and is expected to be commissioned in the Indian Navy by the end of this year. Udaygiri, the second ship, was launched in May 2022, and will likely be commissioned in 2024.

Features of Taragiri

Taragiri was launched by the Indian Army under the Project 17A programme on September 11 and is expected to be commissioned in the Navy by the year 2023. It has been built with Niligir-like features and has a similar design to the previous two warships.

The two key features of the Taragiri ship are expected to be stealth and modular profile. The vessel has been constructed using composite materials which can decrease its infrared signal and maintain a low radar cross-section, making it almost undetectable.

Further, the Taragiri has been constructed using the methodology of integrated modular construction, in which several modules of the vessel are pre-constructed and later fitted on the ship. The stealth vessel is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in February 2023.

