DNA Explainer: What is PM Modi college degree row? Why Gujarat court refused to release PM's degree

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s higher education has once again become a matter of controversy as opposition leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have commenced a campaign, urging the government of Gujarat to release PM Modi’s college degree in the public.

PM Modi’s college degree has been a matter of conflict between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and AAP for several years, ever since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Now, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has kicked up the row once again.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approached the Gujarat High Court, invoking the Right To Information (RTI) Act and urging the Gujarat government to release the college degree of PM Modi to the public eye to prove his educational qualifications.

Further, the Gujarat High Court issued a stern response to this request by Kejriwal, ultimately not releasing the educational qualifications in the public. Here is all you need to know about PM Modi's college degree row over the years.

What is PM Modi college degree controversy?

Ever since he won the Lok Sabha election and became the Prime Minister, many opposition leaders have been raising questions on the higher education of PM Modi, alleging that his college degree and certificates have been fabricated.

In 2015, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal decided to take legal action in this regard, approaching the Delhi High Court and Gujarat High Court to make PM Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees from Delhi University and Punjab University public.

In 2016, the Central Information Commission ruled that the information regarding a prime minister’s education qualification cannot be considered personal information, and should be made available to the public.

While the CIC had said that PM Modi’s degree falls under the RTI act, the Gujarat and Delhi HC ended up staying the order. The Gujarat High Court further overturned the decision and said that PM Modi’s degree fall under the Exceptions of the RTI Act, terming it as “personal information”, and thus cannot be released to the public.

