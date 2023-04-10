Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

DNA Explainer: What is PM Modi college degree row? Why Gujarat court refused to release PM's degree

Politics has erupted surrounding PM Modi’s college degree from Gujarat University, with opposition parties like AAP demanding the government to make it available to the public.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

DNA Explainer: What is PM Modi college degree row? Why Gujarat court refused to release PM's degree
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s higher education has once again become a matter of controversy as opposition leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have commenced a campaign, urging the government of Gujarat to release PM Modi’s college degree in the public.

PM Modi’s college degree has been a matter of conflict between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and AAP for several years, ever since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Now, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has kicked up the row once again.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approached the Gujarat High Court, invoking the Right To Information (RTI) Act and urging the Gujarat government to release the college degree of PM Modi to the public eye to prove his educational qualifications.

Further, the Gujarat High Court issued a stern response to this request by Kejriwal, ultimately not releasing the educational qualifications in the public. Here is all you need to know about PM Modi's college degree row over the years.

What is PM Modi college degree controversy?

Ever since he won the Lok Sabha election and became the Prime Minister, many opposition leaders have been raising questions on the higher education of PM Modi, alleging that his college degree and certificates have been fabricated.

In 2015, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal decided to take legal action in this regard, approaching the Delhi High Court and Gujarat High Court to make PM Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees from Delhi University and Punjab University public.

In 2016, the Central Information Commission ruled that the information regarding a prime minister’s education qualification cannot be considered personal information, and should be made available to the public.

While the CIC had said that PM Modi’s degree falls under the RTI act, the Gujarat and Delhi HC ended up staying the order. The Gujarat High Court further overturned the decision and said that PM Modi’s degree fall under the Exceptions of the RTI Act, terming it as “personal information”, and thus cannot be released to the public.

READ | PM Modi poses with The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman and Bellie, photos go viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.