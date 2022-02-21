DNA Explainer: What is plant-based meat that Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are promoting

Vegan is being promoted a lot these days. Recently, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli have invested in and will endorse a homegrown plant-based meat brand Blue Tribe. The brand is selling its products in several Indian cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

Both Anushka and Virat have shared the update on their respective social media pages. In a joint statement, the couple said that palate-friendly, planet-friendly alternatives offered by Blue Tribe are a great way to relish the experience of eating meat, without leaving an impact on the planet Earth.

Blue Tribe was founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh to offer alternatives for meat-based products for the Indian market. Its products are made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains, and other protein-dense ingredients. It sells plant-based chicken momos, nuggets, and sausages, among other products.

How it all started

More and more peoplee around the world are becoming inclined to eat plant-based diet everyday. It is believed that eating more plant-based foods is better for health, ethics and environment. A variety of plant-based products are taking the food market by storm including fake or mock plant-based meats.

Plant-based meats which are considered substitutes for animal meats are actually processed and industrially manufactured products. Its market is growing by the day. The global estimated value of the plant-based meat market was USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, with a growth of 14%.

Eating habits of Indian population

About 30% of India's population is vegetarian, as per recent census data.

The rest 70%, known as the 'flexitarian' are non-vegetarians but consume relatively low quantities of meat.

This means they generally eat a vegetarian diet with only occasional consumption of egg, meat, or fish.

Even though most Indians eat a plant-based diet, the demand for fake meat is remarkable in the country.

We all love eating soya chaap recepies which are basically an alternative to meat products.

Plant-based meats

Like every other thing, plant-based meats have their own advantages and disadvantages.

Plant-based meats are used in making foods like burgers, sausages, ham, and meatballs.

Most of the meat substitutes in the market include proteins from plant origins.

It has soy, green peas, jack fruit, wheat gluten, legumes, beans, vegetable proteins, nuts and seeds.

Advantages of plant-based meats

Plant-based meats are made from plants and manufactured to feel, taste, and appear like real meat.

Plant-based meats are healthier than regular meat as they're lower in saturated fat and calories.

Ingredients in plant-based meats include coconut oil, vegetable protein extract, and beet juice.

The diet is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fibre, and thus is proven to be beneficial.

It is proven to be beneficial in weight management, preventing heart diseases, reducing the risk of cancers.

Meat substitute diet also helps in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome balance.

Fake meats are low in fats, provide almost the same amount of protein as real meat products.

Red meat, in particular, is tied to an increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Processed meats like sausage, bacon, and hot dogs also increase the risk of stomach and bowel cancers.

They are good for the environment and contain some nutrients, so the key is to eat them in moderation.

Disadvantages of plant-based meats

It has higher amounts of sodium, usually in an attempt to make it more palatable and have greater shelf-life.

Too much sodium can cause adverse health effects, including high blood pressure and stroke.

It is highly processed and filled with less healthy ingredients like refined coconut oil and modified food starch.

Some plant-based substitutes, for example, those derived from soybeans, are not so eco-friendly.

Research from the National Institutes of Health suggests people consume an extra 500 calories a day leading to weight gain.

Plant-based meats can fit into a healthy diet when eaten in moderation no more than a couple times a week.