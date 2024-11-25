As tensions rise, the deployment of such advanced weapons marks a concerning escalation in the conflict, signalling a potential new phase of warfare

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia tested a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile, named Oreshnik, during an attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The strike was described as a response to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied missiles to hit Russian territory.

What is the powerful new weapon?

The Oreshnik missile, whose name means "hazel tree" in Russian, is a nuclear-capable weapon that has not been publicly revealed before. Based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, it is hypersonic, capable of travelling at speeds at least five times faster than sound, and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making it difficult to intercept.

Reports claim that the missile can carry three to six independently guided warheads. Putin stated that current air defence systems cannot intercept the Oreshnik, calling it a significant advancement in Russia’s missile capabilities.

Meanwhile, the attack on Dnipro follows Ukraine’s use of US and UK-supplied long-range missiles, including the US-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, to target Russian territory. This marked the first time Ukraine had launched such strikes, a move approved by outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Moscow has labelled the West’s involvement in supplying and authorising these weapons as direct participation in the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the strike was a warning to the US and its allies, emphasising that their actions would not go unanswered.

Putin’s message to the West

In a televised address, Putin described the Dnipro strike as a successful test of the Oreshnik. He noted that the missile was used in a non-nuclear configuration and had hit its intended target. Putin warned that Russia would continue developing and deploying advanced weapons in response to Western actions.

