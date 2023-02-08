DNA Explainer: What is Operation Dost, India’s massive humanitarian aid for Turkey-Syria earthquake?

India launches Operation Dost after Turkey-Syria earthquake (Photo - Indian Air Force)

The massive amount of devastations in Turkey and Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake left both countries crippled, especially after the death toll due to the Turkey-Syria earthquake is now nearing 10,000, with thousands left homeless and helpless.

The Turkey-Syria earthquake led to the collapse of over 11,000 buildings and structures across both countries, while the rescue operations to help those who are stuck in the rubble are difficult due to the onslaught of the biting cold and sub-zero temperatures in several areas.

In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government is extending a hand of friendship to both countries in the form of massive humanitarian aid, with multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material.

What is Operation Dost?

In collaboration with the Indian Army, the government has sent tons of relief material to both Syria and Turkey as part of Operation Dost, which is a program by the Centre to help those in need by earthquake-hit countries.

Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria.



This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates. pic.twitter.com/7YnF0XXzMx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2023

Under Operation Dost, India sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts, as per the government release.

India also sent six tonnes of relief materials, including life-saving medicines and medical items, in a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday. India became one of many countries which have extended a helping hand to Turkey and Syria after the earthquake.

The first C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying a group of search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief materials, and medicines landed in Adana in the quake-hit country in the morning.

A second IAF plane with similar consignments was sent to Turkiye around noon. Both have landed in that country. A 99-member team from the Indian Army's Agra-based army field hospital has been dispatched. The team will set up a 30-bed field hospital.

Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel explained why the operation has been named Operation Dost. He tweeted, “Dost' is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: 'Dost kara g’nde belli olur' (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much, India.”

The IAF's C-130 J aircraft carrying the relief materials to Syria took off late on Tuesday night.

"An @IAF_MCC flight carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance has taken off for Syria. Consignment consists of life-saving medicines and emergency medical items. Indian stands in solidarity with those most affected by this tragedy," MEA S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Turkey-Syria earthquake was of a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale and caused massive destruction in both countries. Hundreds still remain stuck in the debris while temporary houses have been built for those who have been left homeless.

READ | Adani Group-Hindenburg saga: Is your money safe in SBI account, LIC? Know what experts are saying