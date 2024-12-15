The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been pushing for One Nation, One Election. The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on November 25, is expected to discuss this issue before concluding on December 20.

The Indian government has taken a significant step towards implementing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept, with the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving the relevant bill. This move paves the way for a comprehensive bill to be introduced in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. As per the latest development, the introduction of the bill has been delayed.

As per the revised list of business in the Lok Sabha, the two bills approved by the Union Cabinet are The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

What is ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill?

The proposed "One Nation, One Election" legislation aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India. This means that voters would cast their ballots for both national and state elections on the same day or within a specific timeframe. The idea behind this proposal is to reduce election costs, minimize disruptions to governance, and streamline administrative work. According to estimates, elections to the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies cost the Election Commission of India over Rs 4,500 crore.

How it will change the way polls are conducted in India?

The proposed legislation would amend Articles 82A, 83(2), and 327 of the Constitution to enable simultaneous elections. The bill is expected to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, which ends on December 20, 2024. Some opposition leaders have expressed concerns that the proposal could undermine federalism and the autonomy of state governments. It is believed that holding simultaneous elections would require significant logistical efforts, including the deployment of security forces and election officials. However, frequent elections which disrupted governance and development work, with simultaneous election disruptions would be minimised.