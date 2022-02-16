DNA Explainer: What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Bollywood singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday late night in a Mumbai hospital, According to the hospital authority he died due to Obstructive sleep apnea. He had been admitted to the hospital due to lung infection caused by Obstructive sleep apnea.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). We had discharged him on Monday and he was absolutely fine. All his vitals were normal. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called in. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Here we try to understand what is Obstructive sleep apnea that cut short Bappi Da's life. But before we delve into it, let us first understand what is sleep apnea.

What is sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night's sleep, you might have sleep apnea. The are three main types of sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea - This is the more common form that occurs when throat muscles relax.

Central sleep apnea - This occurs when your brain doesn't send proper signals to the muscles that control breathing.

Complex sleep apnea syndrome - Also known as treatment-emergent central sleep apnea occurs when someone has both obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.

What is Obstructive sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea is one of the most common breathing disorder in which a person repeatedly stops and starts breathing in sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the muscles which support the soft palate, uvula and tonsils in the back of your throat relax.

Muscles also supports side walls of the throat and the tongue. The triangular piece of tissue hanging from the soft palate is called uvula.

When the muscles relax, airway narrows or closes as one breathes in. Lack of enough air can then lower the oxygen level in blood.

Brain senses the inability to breathe and briefly rouses one from sleep so that the person can reopen the airway. But this is very brief.

People wake up to open the airway and may not even remember doing it. In acute cases, it may occur multiple times in a hour.

Due to the blockage, a person's diaphragm and chest muscles work harder to open the airway to pull air into the lungs.

In such a case, a person's breath becomes shallow, or he may stop breathing briefly and then breathe again with a loud jerk or gasp.

This pattern can repeat itself five to 30 times or more each hour, all night, impairing the ability to reach the deep, restful phases of sleep.

Obesity, inflammed tonsils and even health issues like endocrine disorders or heart failure can cause Obstructive sleep apnea.

Symptoms Obstructive sleep apnea

Signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea include:

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Loud snoring

Observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep

Abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking

Awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat

Morning headache

Difficulty concentrating during the day

Mood changes, such as depression or irritability

High blood pressure

Decreased libido

When to see a doctor

Consult a medical professional if you have, or if your partner observes, the following

Snoring loud enough to disturb your sleep or that of others

Waking up gasping or choking

Pausing in your breathing during sleep

Having excessive daytime drowsiness, which may cause you to fall asleep while working, watching television or even driving a vehicle.