DNA Explainer: What is new AI chatbot Gita GPT, spreading ‘Gita ka gyaan'? Know how it works

Artificial Intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has the power and expertise to help you with any project you are pursuing – be it your school homework, your new novel, your work presentation or even writing a letter to your loved ones. Now, another AI called GitaGPT is here with a new concept.

A new ChatGPT-like platform has been developed by a Google engineer which is aimed at imparting spiritual wisdom. This new platform is called GitaGPT and is aimed at answering all your questions inspired by the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita.

Gita GPT, similar to ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot and is completely inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. The AI has been developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, an engineer who works at Google. The tool reportedly gives all the answers inspired by the Hindu scripture.

What is GitaGPT? How does it work?

Bengaluru-based Google software engineer Sukuru Sai Vineet developed Gita GPT in an effort to gain as much traction as the popularity of ChatGPT. The AI chatbot is completely inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and will answer all your questions based on the Hindu scripture.

Gita GPT is based on GPT-3 language model and is aimed at spreading more awareness about the Bhagavad Gita. Similar to ChatGPT, it is designed to answer all your queries but the answers will be based on the 700-verse-long text in the holy book.

The main reason why this platform is now gaining traction is that Gita GPT basically allows its users to “consult the Gita” when it comes to solving their life’s issues. The platform lets users ask questions that the AI chatbot then answers by consulting the Bhagavad Gita.

Gita GPT touts itself as a "revolutionary chatbot" and offers users a unique perspective on life's problems, drawing from ancient Indian scripture. However, its reliance on the Bhagavad Gita means that it may struggle to answer questions about current events or contemporary figures like Elon Musk or Bill Gates.

The development of Gita GPT came shortly after the AI chatbot ChatGPT gathered traction, and also became immensely popular in India. Further, ChatGPT was also slammed in India as when it came to Hindu gods, it did not offer any disclaimer on hurting religious sentiments as it did with Christianity and Islam.

