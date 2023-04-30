DNA Explainer: What is necrophilia? Know all about horrific sexual crime on the rise in Pakistan

Padlocks and bars on graves of women in Pakistan (Photo - Twitter)

A shocking report has emerged from Pakistan, where parents are reportedly securing the graves of their daughters and female family members using metal bars and padlocks to protect their dead bodies from rape, which is reportedly on the rise in the country.

A news report in the Daily Times said that cases of necrophilia are on the rise in Pakistan, where men are digging up dead bodies of women from graveyards and raping them, leading to families protecting these graves with padlocks.

The reports of this shocking and gruesome crime come after it was reported that every two hours a rape occurs in Pakistan, leading to women living in fear. Through these new claims, it is apparent that women are not safe from rape even after their death.

To understand this gruesome crime better, here is all you need to know about necrophilia, the punishment against it, and what is happening in Pakistan.

What is the gruesome crime of necrophilia?

Necrophilia, which is reportedly on the rise in Pakistan, is defined as sexual attraction or sexual relations with corpses and dead bodies. The act of necrophilia, though not defined as illegal by law in many counties, is deemed unnatural and frowned upon, also seen as a psychological disease.

Some of the most noted cases of necrophilia in history revolve around notorious serial killers such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer, both of whom confessed to having sex with their victims’ dead bodies after brutally murdering them.

Punishment against necrophilia

While the laws in Pakistan don’t mention it, Indian law holds necrophilia as an illegal act and those who indulge in sexually abusing a corpse can be charged with Section 297 and Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which talks of desecrating a dead body and unnatural sex.

What is happening in Pakistan?

According to a news report by the Daily Times, many cases have come forward where men reportedly dug up the dead bodies of women from burial grounds and sexually abused them, resulting in family members now placing metal bars and padlocks on the graves of their daughters to protect them from rape after their death.

The number of rape cases in Pakistan is on an exponential rise, with a rape happening every two hours in the country, according to several statistics. In the midst of the increase in rape cases, necrophilia also remains on the rise in Pakistan.

READ | Are parents in Pakistan putting padlocks on daughters’ graves to prevent rapes? Truth behind claim