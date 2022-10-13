DNA Explainer: What is moonlighting? How much can IT employees earn via moonlighting?

Representational image

Renowned IT and tech companies have been cracking down on their employees for moonlighting for other companies, which has sparked a major discussion about the freedom of the employees and the hampering of productivity in their primary jobs.

Companies such as Wipro and Infosys fired hundreds of employees last month for moonlighting without the company’s knowledge, and reiterated their anti-moonlighting policy, stressing the fact that getting a second job without the company’s knowledge is a “matter of ethics”.

On Wednesday, Chief Executive Thierry Delaporte stated that working for a competitor is a "matter of ethics," but that some "side jobs" are fine. Moonlighting is the term used to describe when a person working a full-time job takes up a second side job, usually to increase their income.

Here is all you need to know about moonlighting and why it is sparking a debate in IT and tech companies.

What is moonlighting?

Moonlight is a common concept in the employment sector and has made headlines in India once again after severe backlash from many companies. Moonlighting is when an employee takes a second or a side job apart from the primary employment.

Moonlighting is done by employees most of the time to get a second income to make ends meet, or to simply improve their skills in a certain sector. Getting a side job is called moonlighting since employees usually opt for the second job during the night while working their primary jobs in the morning.

Issuing a stern warning against “cheating”, Infosys told its employees – No moonlighting, no two-timing. IT companies have said that moonlighting equals cheating, and leads to less productivity in employees, while some have argued that what a person does after their working hours is their own business.

How much can IT employees earn through moonlighting?

IT employees typically opt for less demanding jobs when they want to get a ‘side hustle’ for more income. This means that while the typical working day for an employee can last for 8-9 hours, moonlighting can take up around 4-5 hours of their time.

If an IT employee is working for a small business and dedicating 4-5 hours per day to the second company, the person can earn an extra 10,000 to 15,000 rupees per month. This amount can vary from company to company and the hours dedicated to the firm.

