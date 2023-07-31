Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

Vinod Dugar, an evangelist of social welfare

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

Vinod Dugar, an evangelist of social welfare

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Health benefits of fish oil

10 Rarest creatures in India

9 healthy sources of fat for vegetarians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

A video has surfaced of a group of schoolgirls in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi reportedly having an episode of mass hysteria, where they were seen screaming in angst.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A manic episode in a school in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi has sparked a panic among the citizens of the town, after a group of schoolgirls suffered an episode of mass hysteria when they entered their school building, with the video of the incident now going viral.

A video of the incident is now going viral which shows a group of schoolgirls screaming and behaving strangely after entering the school building. The girls were returning to school after a week of break due to the floods wreaking havoc in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

The incident of mass hysteria took place in the Government Inter College of Kamad, located in the Dhauntri area of Uttarkashi. Last week, a similar incident was noted in the school when two girls fainted upon entering the classroom.

While villagers said that the girls are disturbed due to the massive amount of destruction they witnessed during the floods in Uttarakhand, many believe that the mass hysteria was triggered by a supernatural event, terming it as a case of possession.

 

 

What is mass hysteria?

Mass hysteria or epidemic hysteria is an incident when a dissociative phenomenon takes place where people experience similar kinds of psychological distress in a situation with anxiety. The manic episode seems to be contagious and usually leaves large groups of people screaming or fainting because of major panic.

Most of the time, incidents of mass hysteria are noted in schools or closed workspaces, where people suffer episodes of anxiety and illness, which seem to spread rapidly. A group of people start showing similar, unusual reactions and health implications triggered by a wave of anxiety or a drastic event.

Uttarakhand incident classified as mass hysteria?

Looking at the symptoms of the girls who were experiencing distress inside the school, it seems like a case of mass hysteria. Some of the girls were having nightmares before their school holidays were over, mostly due to the condition of the state due to the floods.

However, this is not an isolated incident. A government school in Uttarakhand had a similar incident months ago, where 39 girls experienced anxiety and bouts of manic episodes. The parents blamed the incidents of mass hysteria on supernatural events and the possession of God.

READ | Seema Haider pregnant? Rumours claim Pakistani woman about to have 5th child with partner Sachin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE