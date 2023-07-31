DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

A video has surfaced of a group of schoolgirls in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi reportedly having an episode of mass hysteria, where they were seen screaming in angst.

A manic episode in a school in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi has sparked a panic among the citizens of the town, after a group of schoolgirls suffered an episode of mass hysteria when they entered their school building, with the video of the incident now going viral.

A video of the incident is now going viral which shows a group of schoolgirls screaming and behaving strangely after entering the school building. The girls were returning to school after a week of break due to the floods wreaking havoc in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

The incident of mass hysteria took place in the Government Inter College of Kamad, located in the Dhauntri area of Uttarkashi. Last week, a similar incident was noted in the school when two girls fainted upon entering the classroom.

While villagers said that the girls are disturbed due to the massive amount of destruction they witnessed during the floods in Uttarakhand, many believe that the mass hysteria was triggered by a supernatural event, terming it as a case of possession.

Alleged 'Mass Hysteria' case reported from a govt school in Uttarkashi #Uttarakhand Locals say girls under possession of 'divine power'. Earlier such videos appeared from #Bageshwar and #Champawat dists. Experts feel act related to physiological issue

"Girls identity protected" pic.twitter.com/syiafgvP9C — Anupam Trivedi (@AnupamTrivedi26) July 28, 2023

What is mass hysteria?

Mass hysteria or epidemic hysteria is an incident when a dissociative phenomenon takes place where people experience similar kinds of psychological distress in a situation with anxiety. The manic episode seems to be contagious and usually leaves large groups of people screaming or fainting because of major panic.

Most of the time, incidents of mass hysteria are noted in schools or closed workspaces, where people suffer episodes of anxiety and illness, which seem to spread rapidly. A group of people start showing similar, unusual reactions and health implications triggered by a wave of anxiety or a drastic event.

Uttarakhand incident classified as mass hysteria?

Looking at the symptoms of the girls who were experiencing distress inside the school, it seems like a case of mass hysteria. Some of the girls were having nightmares before their school holidays were over, mostly due to the condition of the state due to the floods.

However, this is not an isolated incident. A government school in Uttarakhand had a similar incident months ago, where 39 girls experienced anxiety and bouts of manic episodes. The parents blamed the incidents of mass hysteria on supernatural events and the possession of God.

READ | Seema Haider pregnant? Rumours claim Pakistani woman about to have 5th child with partner Sachin