DNA Explainer: What is martial law? How Putin's announcement of martial law can impact Russia-Ukraine war

Russia has imposed martial law in Ukrainian territories (File photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the imposition of martial law in several parts of Ukraine which have been partially occupied by Russia. Moscow claimed that Russia occupied four Ukrainian territories last month, which led to further escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier this week, Putin announced during a televised that the measures imposed in Ukraine were aimed at boosting the security measures of Russia during the “special military operation” he had announced earlier this year, which led to the war between the two nations.

What is martial law?

Martial law is a special order issued by any ruling government to impose direct military control over a specific region. The imposition of martial law means that the civil liberties of the society remain suspended, and the civil law of the government remains null for the time being.

Martial law is imposed by a government in response when the civil forces are overwhelmed or compromised, and there is a major threat to law and order and security. It is usually imposed in the matter of a conflict, as is the matter during the Russia-Ukraine war.

It is also imposed in the cases of major natural disasters, to establish a state of emergency. The imposition of martial law means curfews, suspension of civil rights and law, and the imposition of military rule over a specific area.

Why was martial law imposed in Ukrainian territories by Russia?

Vladimir Putin has decided to impose martial law in four Ukrainian territories, which were annexed by Moscow earlier this month. The four territories which lie under Russian military control now are Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Experts believe that martial law has been imposed in the Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine to justify the actions of the Russian military in the region, which have been described as violent against the civilians residing in the area.

The Washington-based Institute of the Study of War said on Thursday termed Putin’s declaration of martial law as “largely legal theater meant to legitimize activities the Russian military needs to undertake or is already undertaking while creating a framework for future mobilization and domestic restrictions”.

It further added that martial law will assist in basic amenities being granted to troops, such as housing, equipment, transportation, and basic food rations. It is expected that martial law in these disturbed regions can further lead to an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

