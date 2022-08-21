Search icon
DNA Explainer: What is a Look Out Circular? When is it issued and for what purpose?

A political row erupted on Sunday with reports that the CBI had issued a Look Out Circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference over lookout circular against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Photo: ANI

A political ruckus erupted on Sunday morning with reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a Look Out Circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. 

Sisodia and AAP hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, terming the agency action as drama. CBI officials clarified that such an LOC had not been issued, but it is likely that such circulars will be issued against Sisodia and others accused in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. In latest update, the CBI has issued Look Out Circulars against 8 persons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. However, there is no clarity on LOC against Sisodia till now. 

What is a Look Out Circular (LOC)?

Called a Look Out Circular, it is a letter that the authorities used to keep a check on overseas travel by a person who is ‘wanted’ by any agency or the police. It can be used in immigration checks at international borders to prevent such a person from travelling abroad. 

It is often issued against a person who is wanted or absconding to ensure they do not leave the country. Immigation branches use it at international airport and seaport check points. 

There are different types of LOCs. In certain categories, a person can only go abroad after seeking due permission and informing the concerned agency. In others, a person can be completely barred from leaving the country. 

What happens after an LOC is issued?

When an LOC is issued, the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) is informed by concerned agencies about the individual who might leave the country without giving law enforcement agencies prior information. 

The BoI then sends the information to its officials at immigration checkpoints who then stay on alert about such a person trying to get out of the country.

Will the CBI issue a ‘Look Out Circular’ against Manish Sisodia?

CBI sources have clarified that Sisodia and 14 others are likely to soon have LOCs issued in their name, with the action "in process, not issued yet", it was reported. Once issued, it would bar the individuals from travelling abroad until further orders.

This comes after the CBI conducted raids at 21 places in Delhi-NCR including Sisodia’s residence and residences of four public servants. Raids were conducted at locations across 7 states, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

