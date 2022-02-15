DNA Explainer: What is Lassa fever which has sparked concern, how worried should we be

As the world returns to a new normal post Covid wave, a new virus is sparking concerns in the United Kingdom. At least three cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed in the UK. Lassa fever is an acute, viral disease carried by a type of rat that is common in West Africa. It can be life-threatening.

Of the three persons, one from Bedfordshire, diagnosed with Lassa fever in the UK has died on February 11. According to reports, all three cases of the virus have a travel history from West Africa. The Lassa virus is named after a town in Nigeria where the first case was diagnosed.

It is the first time cases of the potentially deadly infectious disease, caused by the Lassa virus, have been identified in the UK for more than a decade. However, no cases have been detected in India so far but experts are watching the situation.

Rough estimates suggest there are between 100,000 and 300,000 cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa, and approximately 5,000 deaths due to the disease. International travel has increased the risk of diseases spreading from one country to another.

Should we worry?

The death rate associated with the Lassa fever disease is low, at around one per cent.

But the death rate is higher for certain individuals, such as pregnant women in their third trimester.

ECDC says about 80% of the cases are asymptomatic and therefore remain undiagnosed.

Some patients may need to be hospitalised and develop severe multi-system disease.

15% of the hospitalised patients with the Lassa fever may die from the disease.

If the Lassa fever virus affects the liver, kidneys, or spleen of the patient, it can be fatal.

What is Lassa fever?

Lassa fever is an acute viral infection which is endemic in parts of West Africa, including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria.

The virus found in West Africa was first discovered in 1969 in Lassa, Nigeria, the Centers for Disease Control and Pollution notes.

The discovery of the Lassa fever disease was first made after two nurses died in the Lassa town of Nigeria.

The fever is spread by rats and is primarily found in countries in West Africa including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria.

How the virus is transmitted?

A person gets infected if they come in contact with household items of food that is contaminated with the urine or feces of an infected rat.

The disease can also be spread, though rarely, if a person comes in contact with a sick person's infected bodily fluids.

Lassa fever can also spread through the mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or the mouth.

Person-to-person transmission of the disease is more common in healthcare settings and not in social environment.

The infection cannot be transmitted through casual contact such as hugging, shaking hands or sitting near infected person.

Symptoms of Lassa Fever

Symptoms are varied and include pulmonary, cardiac, and neurological problems.

Symptoms of Lassa fever typically appear one to three weeks after exposure to the virus.

Mild symptoms of the disease include slight fever, fatigue, weakness and headache.

Bleeding, difficulty breathing, vomiting, facial swelling, pain in the chest, back and abdomen and shock are serious symptoms.

8 out of every 10 people with the virus have no symptoms. If it affects the liver, kidneys, or spleen, it can be fatal.

Death can occur from two weeks of the onset of symptoms, usually as a result of multi-organ failure.

The CDC notes that the most common complication associated with the fever is deafness.

Nearly one-third of those infected report various degrees of deafness. In many such cases, the hearing loss can be permanent.

Significantly, deafness can occur in both mild as well as severe presentations of the fever.

This hearing loss varies in degree and is not necessarily related to the severity of the symptoms.

Treatment for Lassa fever

Rehydration and treatment of symptoms can improve the chances of survival if there is an early diagnosis.

Prescribed early, the antiviral drug ribavirin has proven useful in fighting Lassa virus, but how it works remains unclear.

CDC advise to remain safe

The best way to avoid getting infected is to avoid contact with rats.

Maintaining hygiene to prevent rats from entering the house.

Keeping food in rat-proof containers and laying down rat traps.