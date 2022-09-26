DNA Explainer: What is Iran's morality police force? Know their job, rules set by them for women

Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police. (Photo - Reuters)

Thousands of men and women have taken to the streets in Iran to protest against the “morality” police in the country after the untimely death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini in their custody earlier this month.

The protests grew violent a few days ago, with the Iranian police cracking down on the demonstrations. According to local media reports, over 50 people have died during the police crackdowns on the anti-hijab protests till now.

The protests against the hijab rules in Iran were sparked after a young woman names Mahsa Amini was detained by the “morality” police of the country for not following the hijab rules accurately since some of her hair was visible through her headscarf.

This sparked public outrage against the Iranian government and the morality police, leading to women cutting off their hair and burning hijabs in the street as a sign of protest against the authorities.

What is the morality police of Iran?

The morality police of Iran is actually called the "Gasht-e-Ershad," which translates as "guidance patrols”. The morality police are a section of Iran’s government that is tasked with enforcing the laws on the Islamic dress code in public.

The morality police are responsible for regulating the dress code and religious decorum for women in Iran. One of the prime duties is to make sure that women are following the hijab rules. The punishment for not following the rules is being detained.

Guidelines set for women by the morality police

As per the rules set by the morality police, all women in Iran above the age of puberty must wear a headscarf and loose-fitted clothes in public, though the exact age is not defined in the rules. In schools, girls are expected to wear a hijab from age 7, but it is not mandatory for public places.

The rules by the morality police also state that women wearing hijabs cannot show their hair through the covering, which is why Mahsa Amini was held as a defaulter. As per reports, a few strands of hair were visible from Amini’s hijab, after which she was detained. The woman later died of a heart attack while in the custody of the morality police.

READ | DNA Explainer: What is Virtual Autopsy technique, used in comedian Raju Srivastava’s postmortem?