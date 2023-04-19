DNA Explainer: What is happening in Sudan? Why Indian embassy has warned students amid infighting?

DNA Explainer: What is happening in Sudan? Why Indian embassy has warned students? (Photo - Reuters)

As infighting has erupted in Sudan leading to several incidents of looting and heightened crime, the Indian Embassy in the country has issued an urgent advisory for the Indian students currently lodged in Sudan, urging them to stay indoors and ration their supplies.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan said that the infighting situation in the country may continue for the coming days, and it is dangerous for Indian students to venture out during this time, especially since the incidents of looting remain high in the country.

"We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," tweeted the Embassy of India in Khartoum.

This comes as millions of people in Sudan have been left without running electricity and water due to the infighting in Khartoum, during the last few days of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Here is what is happening in Sudan.

What is happening in Sudan? Reason behind infighting

Tensions remain high in Sudan as violence broke out between the Sudanese Army and the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a major power tussle, leaving over 180 civilians dead and over 1800 civilians and combatants injured.

The Sudanese Army and the RSF were allies and had successfully grabbed power in a 2021 coup, but tensions started to erupt during the proposed integration of the RSF into the military, leaving a major question in the air – who will be in control, Army or paramilitary?

The main fight is between Sudan Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy and the RSF leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. As proposals of merging the two were made, the power tussle between the two friend-turned-foes intensified.

The power tussle took a violent turn after Hemedti was promoted to a position equal to al-Burgan, rather than being his deputy. As the questions rose on who will be in charge of the overall military, violent clashes commenced between RSF and the army, leading to hundreds dead.

An Indian national was shot and injured by a bullet in the midst of the infighting in Sudan, and a European Union ambassador was assaulted by the members of the RSF, with the dangers increasing for foreign nationals in the country.

