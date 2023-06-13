DNA Explainer: What is happening in Roorkee? Why locals are attacking police over murder mystery

Clashes and stone pelting reported in Uttarakhand's Roorkee (Photo - ANI)

Violence erupted in parts of Roorkee when the locals in the area clashed with the police and attacked the authorities, leading to CrPC Section 144 being imposed in the area, and curfew-like restrictions issued to maintain peace in the area.

To maintain the law and order situation in Uttarakhand city, the police have decided to issue prohibitory orders on assembling in public. Further, the locals were seen chasing police in the streets, pelting stones at the men in uniform.

A video posted by ANI showed many locals in the street hurling stones at the police as well as the police station. Reports of arson also surfaced and many locals were also reported injured in the midst of the violent clashes in Roorkee.

What is happening in Roorkee?

To ensure proper law and order, Section 144 has been imposed in Roorkee after an alleged murder mystery, which the police have not been able to solve. Security forces have also been deployed across the village to maintain law and order in Roorkee.

The brawl broke out when a murder occurred in the village a few days ago, but the police allegedly failed to conduct a fair investigation and arrest the responsible persons. Angered by the authorities, the locals decided to bash the police and attack them.

Miscreants decided to pelt stones at the police, and slammed the police station, leading to over half a dozen police personnel ending up injured. The mob also set some vehicles on fire, after which the police had to resort to using tear gas on the crowd.

The police further said over 24 people have been arrested in relation to the violence after violent clashes erupted across the village over the alleged murder of a person. However, police have claimed that they launched a thorough investigation in the matter.