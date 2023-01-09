DNA Explainer: What is happening in Brazil? How supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro incited violent riots

Brazil rioters stormed the Supreme Court (Photo - Reuters)

Just one week after the leftist Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inducted into the office as the new leader of the country, the supporters of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro stormed several important buildings in the country, sparking a riot.

The Brazil riots made international headlines when supporters of former President Bolsonaro, who is a far-right leader, were angered that he was not re-elected in office, and took to the streets. Thousands of protestors were seen vandalizing the streets and several government offices.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows, and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square.

Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Three major government establishments were hit by the rioters – the Supreme Court, the Congress, and the president’s palace.

What happened during Brazil riots?

Thousands of far-right supporters angered that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been replaced by a left-wing leader, took to the streets to protest against the government. Rioters were seen in yellow and green gear, representing the country’s flag, demanding the ousting of President Lula da Silva.

The protestors eventually stormed important government buildings such as Supreme Court and the Congress, smashing windows and vandalizing government property. The military was eventually brought in, with protestors being controlled with tear gas, with many of them escorted out of the court with their hands tied behind their back.

The police were also being held accountable for the riots in Brazil, as people questioned why they were underprepared when thousands were spreading lawlessness across the country. President Lula addressed the nation, saying that the situation will be investigated thoroughly.

Was President Bolsorano involved in the Brazil riots?

The situation in Brazil is being compared to the US Capitol riots, where several Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in support of former US President Donald Trump, and he was eventually held accountable by the court.

Now, people are also questioning Jair Bolsonaro’s involvement in the riots in Brazil, which led to the major destruction of property. President Lula also blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters through claims of election fraud, which eventually triggered the riots.

Opposing the claims made by the left supporters and Brazil President Lula, former President Jair Bolsonaro said that he had no involvement in the riots, and condemned the act carried out by his supporters.

Bolsonaro took to social media and denounced the "depredations and invasions of public buildings" in Brasilia, after his supporters stormed key government buildings Sunday, reported CNN. Bolsonaro tweeted that "peaceful demonstrations, respecting the law, are part of democracy.

The former Brazil president further rejected what he called new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's "baseless" accusations that he incited the invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia, defending the right for “peaceful protests” in the country, as per AFP reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

