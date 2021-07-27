DNA Explainer: What is fencing where Bhavani Devi gave India its first Olympic win

The 27-year-old Bhavani Devi scripted history when she became the first fencer from India to qualify for the Olympics. At Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she became the first Indian fencing player to win a match at the Olympics after registering a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. But, in the next round, she lost to world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet of France, 7-15.

Manon Brunet dominated Bhavani over the two halves as she defeated the Indian by 15-7 and marched into the round of 16.

After getting knocked out from Tokyo 2020, Devi took to Twitter where she admitted that she had put in everything and did her level best but couldn't convert the second round into a win. "I am sorry," Devi wrote along with folded hand emoji and Indian tricolors.

However, Bhavani Devi got praise for her accomplishment in the Olympics from the Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded India's first-ever fencer in the Olympics, Bhavani Devi for her commendable performance in Tokyo. PM Modi reacted to her tweet, stating that wins and losses are a part of life. The Indian Prime Minister further wrote that the country is proud of her contributions.

"You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

What is Fencing

Fencing is one of five sports that have been permanent fixtures at the Olympic Games since the first modern Games were held in 1896.

Based on sword fighting, fencing demands speed, anticipation, reflexes, and great mental strength.

Though fencing has its roots in Europe, China and the United States have enjoyed success at recent Games.

Ruben Limardo won the second Olympic gold medal in Venezuela's history in the London Olympics 2012.

Evidence of sword fights goes back as far as Ancient Egypt in 1190 BC with bouts and duels continuing until the 18th century.

Fencing was originally a form of military training and started to evolve into a sport in the 14th or 15th century in both Germany and Italy.

German fencing masters organised the first guilds, the most notable being the Marxbrueder of Frankfurt in 1478.

The sport's popularity increased in the 17th and 18th centuries due to the invention of a weapon with a flattened tip known as the foil, a set of rules governing the target area, and a wire-mesh mask.

Bhavani Devi's journey

Bhavani Devi hails from a middle-class family from north Chennai's Washermenpet.

She is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Olympics after qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

She is supported by GoSports Foundation through the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme.

Of the three categories in fencing - epee, foil and sabre Bhavani Devi fences sabre.

Bhavani Devi was cast aside for the Asian Games in one of the most baffling selection calls by the country's fencing governing body.

At the Senior Commonwealth Championships in Canberra, Australia, last week, Bhavani Devi won a gold, beating England's Emily Ruaux 15-12 in a closely fought final.

Her decision to carry on training at her base in Italy, undeterred by her non-selection, had been made in a split second.