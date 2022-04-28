DNA Explainer: What is end-to-end encryption that Elon Musk wants for Twitter DMs

Elon Musk wants end-to-end encryption for Twitter DMs

With Elon Musk taking over the charges of Twitter, be prepared for some drastic changes you may experience while using the microblogging site. From focus on 'free speech' to opening up the algorithm that Twitter uses, from cleaning up scammers and bots to craft a safer place for users, to removing ads and adding the Twitter edit button, these changes are likely to be seen sooner than later.

Elon Musk has already started to plan some changes on the microblogging site. In a tweet, Musk said that Twitter DMs should have end-to-end encryption like Signal, so that no one can spy on or hack messages. Musk's tweet saw mixed reactions. While some users supported his idea, some criticised Musk for his acquisition.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, however, responded to Elon Musk's tweet saying that Twitter worked on end-to-end encryption for DMs back in 2018 but abandoned the project. At present, direct messages on Twitter are not end-to-end encrypted. End-to-end encryption prevents the platform from reading messages, only visible to the sender and the receiver.

Elon Musk's suggestion of the feature seems to be aimed at users concerned about the privacy of Twitter's direct messages. "Let's make Twitter maximum fun," Musk tweeted. Before his takeover, the billionaire ran a poll on Twitter asking if users would want an edit button. Twitter confirmed working on the feature for years now.

How Signal works?

Signal is a well-known privacy-focused messaging app, used widely by security experts, privacy researchers, academics, and journalists around the world.

The Signal protocol also underpins WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption. Signal is also open source, another key point Musk has been batting for long for Twitter.

The end-to-end encryption focus is available on dedicated communication apps, but not so much for social media platforms that offer messaging features for users.

In early 2021, the move to use platforms with end-to-end encryption began as reports from several messaging apps that companies and other entities spy on became a massive deal.

The Tesla CEO once praised the application and his tweet alone helped raise the stocks of Signal Messenger.

What is end-to-end encryption?

In simple words, end-to-end encryption means that only the sender and the recipient can see the messages they are exchanging.

It is a method of secure communication that prevents third parties from accessing data while it's transferred from one end system or device to another.

The end-to-end encryption secures data on the user's device and only ever decrypts on the recipient's device.

This also means that the data can never be decrypted on the server nor in transit nor on the user's device.

As it travels to its destination, the message cannot be read or tampered with by an internet service provider, application service provider, hacker or any other entity or service.

Many popular messaging service providers use end-to-end encryption, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Zoom.

The technology makes it harder for providers to share user information from their services with authorities and potentially provides private messaging to people involved in illicit activities.

How does end-to-end encryption work?

The cryptographic keys used to encrypt and decrypt the messages are stored on the endpoints. This approach uses public key encryption.

Public key or asymmetric encryption uses a public key that can be shared with others and a private key.

Once shared, others can use the public key to encrypt a message and send it to the owner of the public key.

The message can only be decrypted using the corresponding private key, also called the decryption key.

In online communications, there is almost always an intermediary handing off messages between two parties involved in an exchange.

That intermediary is usually a server belonging to an internet service provider, a telecommunications company or a variety of other organisations.

The public key infrastructure end-to-end encryption uses ensures the intermediaries cannot eavesdrop on the messages that are being sent.