DNA Explainer: What is digital detox and why it's important to distance from mobile

Digital detox will reduce negative impacts of smartphone

Smartphones and social media has become an integral part of our lives in these modern times. Almost everyone these days own a smartphone and this is leading to social media addiction. Experts have a very strong view on this addiction which is gripping not just the teenagers but adults alike.

A news report published by the New York Times states that social media is the biggest enemy of our times. Its excessive use can make our mind sick. According to Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University in the US, the blue light of the phone makes our brain feel daytime even at night.

Adam Alter, an author and professor of marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business, believes modern technology has never been so 'efficient and addictive'. He explains that tech companies use behavioural psychology to force them to use the phone more. This is the reason experts have coined the term digital detox for such addiction.

What is digital detox?

Digital detox interventions have been suggested as a solution to reduce negative impacts from smartphone use on outcomes like well-being or social relationships. Digital detox is defined as timeouts from using electronic devices, either completely or for specific subsets of smartphone use.

A digital detox refers to a period of time when a person refrains from using tech devices such as smartphones, televisions, computers, tablets, and social media sites. Detoxing from digital devices is often seen as a way to focus on real-life social interactions without distractions.

Why detox is needed?

If you start feeling restless and tense after not getting the phone for a while, if you are forced to check the phone after every few minutes, after using social media you started feeling restlessness, hopelessness and depression, or if you are afraid of falling behind for not checking the phone, then understand that you need a digital detox.

So here we discuss 5 scientific methods of digital detox.

Morning - off the notification

Some people get into the phone as soon as they wake up in the morning. They have a habit of checking their messages, emails or social media profiles. Digital detox suggests you don't pick up the phone in the morning. Read the newspaper instead. Exercise or walk, set focus. Keep notifications off so that the phone does not make noise again and again.

No phone rule in afternoon - lunch time

The lunch break helps you stay focused. Use this time to strengthen family relationships. If you are with family, keep the phone away. If you are having lunch in the office, then have lunch with a colleague. Apply this rule of not lifting the mobile to both.

In evening - flight mode of phone on

Do go on walks during the evening time. Play with kids. Being with children is the most precious time spent. Do not use mobile at this time. Yes, if you want to keep the phone with you for taking photos, then put it on flight mode.

Night - Use Audible Apps

Stop using the screen one hour before sleeping. Meaning you should not be in front of the phone screen. Still, if you have a habit of carrying a phone with you, then use Audible apps. Listen to songs, listen to stories. With this you will be able to entertain and at the same time you will be able to stay away from the blue light of the phone.

Distance from phone before sleeping

Using social media during sleeping hours increases the problem of sleeplessness. The more use of the Internet and mobiles increases work stress and the feeling of overwork leading to decrease in job satisfaction. Keep the phone in another room before sleeping.