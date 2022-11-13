DNA Explainer: What is controversy behind Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji?

Poster of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev (File photo)

The arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has sparked a massive controversy over the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande. The film is currently facing serious backlash in Maharashtra.

Awhad was arrested by the police earlier this week for forcibly shutting down a movie theatre in Thane’s Viviana mall which was screening Har Har Mahadev. The NCP leader also stormed into a multiplex theatre in Thane to stop a show of Har Har Mahadev.

What is the controversy surrounding Har Har Mahadev?

The Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev – starring actors Sharad Kelkar and Subodh Bhave – is a film based on the real battle of Pavan Khind. The movie surrounds the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Baji Prabhu Deshpande, and other significant Maratha leaders and fighters.

The NCP has been protesting against the screening of the movie in Maharashtra alleging distortion of history and facts by the director and producers. The film is focused on the battle of Maratha soldiers – led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande – against thousands of Bijapur Sultanate soldiers.

The controversy was sparked when NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad claimed that several aspects of the movie are inaccurate and not factually correct, which is spreading lies about the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The NCP leader has also claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history has been distorted to create political hype about the movie Har Har Mahadev. He also said that the filmmakers are allegedly showing Baji Prabhu Deshpande in a bad light.

The movie shows a fight between King Shivaji and Baji Deshpande, which have no historical evidence as of now, which drew criticism. Another scene that was slammed by many was Deshpande’s presence during the killing of Afzal Khan.

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, also criticized Har Har Mahadev and expressed his displeasure over the film. As quoted by The Indian Express, Chhatrapati said, “Several movies are creating a stir for hurting sentiments. Using the term cinematic liberty, inaccuracies have been displayed in the recently released ‘Har Har Mahadev’.”

