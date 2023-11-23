Headlines

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Top 4 Washing machines to buy under 10000

Transform your space with beautiful artificial plants on Amazon

DNA Explainer: What is ClearFake, a threat to laptop users? How is it different from Deepfake?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Top 4 Washing machines to buy under 10000

 6 most violent scenes from Animal trailer 

7 cheapest cities in India 

This country has no single Muslim

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What is ClearFake, a threat to laptop users? How is it different from Deepfake?

After Deepfake, researchers are alerting Mac and Windows users on Clearfake and warning against Safari and Chrome updates on laptops. Know all about Clearfake and tips to stay safe from it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Researchers identified Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS), a sophisticated virus that primarily targets Apple users, as a new cyber threat at the beginning of 2023. The AMOS malware can retrieve private data from a victim's device once it has been installed. This data can include credit card numbers, cryptocurrency wallet passwords, iCloud Keychain passwords, and other files. Even while the malware was already dangerous, a recent revelation shows that hackers are now using a phoney browser update chain identified as "ClearFake" to infect Mac users with AMOS.

As if the deepfake threat wasn't enough, we now have to deal with a new and potentially even more serious security issue that impacts a broader spectrum of individuals. 

What is ClearFake? How is it different from deepfake?
ClearFake is a kind of deepfake which is created by using machine learning to manipulate images or videos in a way that makes them appear real. It can be done by using several techniques such as image splicing, facial recognition and voice synthesis. 

How clearfake is a threat to users?
It can be used to spread misinformation, create fake news stories and impersonate people. Malwarebytes, a provider of cyber threat alert systems, claims that hackers are infecting Mac users with AMOS via the ClearFake technique.

First noticed in Windows attacks, ClearFake propagates fake Safari and Chrome browser updates via hacked websites. Threat actors are reaching a wider audience by making use of this expanding network of hijacked websites. They are able to obtain sensitive data and login credentials from users who download the virus, which they can use for future attacks or for instant financial benefit.

How ClearFake is installed on Macs/laptops?
In this instance, AMOS—a kind of malware that steals data from its targets—is being installed via ClearFake. The attackers are insinuating dangerous JavaScript code into fictitious websites. Once a person accesses such a page, they get false prompts that look to be official Safari or Chrome browser updates. These notifications are deliberately designed to trick users into clicking, which causes the malicious AMOS software to download and install.

Unaware victims are sent to a website where AMOS malware is covertly downloaded and installed on their unwary PCs after clicking the link to the false update. After installation, AMOS quietly penetrates the victim's system to obtain private data without authorization. Its main goal is to steal private information, such as credit card numbers, bitcoin wallets, and iCloud Keychain passwords.

How to stay safe from ClearFake?

  • Avoid downloading software from unknown sources.
  • Update Safari and Chrome directly from the app.
  • Before downloading an app, check the legitimacy of the source.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

Stay fashionable with amazing collection of stylish hand bags on Amazon

Discover stylish sunglasses for every occasions on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE