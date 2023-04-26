DNA Explainer: What is Bihar IAS lynching case? Why prime accused Anand Mohan will walk free from jail?

Gangster turned politician Anand Mohan Singh (File photo)

Just as the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh started its crackdown against the mafia raj in the state, neighboring state Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has planned to free one of its most notorious gangsters – Anand Mohan Singh.

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh is a former Member of Parliament and the prime accused in the lynching of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who was the District Magistrate of Gopalganj at the time.

After amending its remission rules, the Bihar government announced that 27 prisoners will be freed from jail, including former MP-MLA Anand Mohan Singh, on account of good behavior. This decision of the Bihar government sparked a lot of backlash.

What was 1994 Bihar IAS murder case?

Bihar IAS officer G Krishnaiah was the District Magistrate of Gopalganj in 1994. He was travelling in his car with his driver and bodyguard when his vehicle was attacked by a massive mob and he was lynched to death.

Krishnaiah was murdered by the supporters of Don Chotan Shukla, who was carrying the dead body of the gangster and taking him to the cremation ground. Gangster Anand Mohan was part of the mob, and according to the charge sheet, he was responsible for provoking the crowd in killing the IAS officer.

A detailed charge sheet in the matter was filed, and Anand Mohan was sentenced to death. After appealing the decision in Patna High Court, the death sentence was converted into life imprisonment. He attempted to overturn the decision in the Supreme Court but failed.

Why was Anand Mohan released from jail?

After being out on parole multiple times during his life sentence, the Bihar government has decided to release Anand Mohan from jail owing to a change in its official jail remission policy.

Earlier, criminal charges like rape, dowry deaths, and killing of a public servant on duty, however, the last offense was removed from the list. This means that those who are convicted of the killing of a public servant can now get remission and get released from jail.

