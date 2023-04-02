DNA Explainer: What is Andrew Tate's human trafficking, rape case? Know about influencer's luxurious lifestyle

Instagram influencer Andrew Tate (Photo - Twitter)

Social media influencer and businessman Andrew Tate, along with his brother, landed in major legal trouble after he got arrested in December 2022 by the Romanian authorities in Bucharest, on charges of human trafficking and rape.

Some of the charges filed against Andrew Tate and his brother were money laundering, human trafficking, rape, pornographic shooting, and other offenses. Nearly four months after their detainment, they were released by the Romanian authorities and walked free.

The case filed against Andrew Tate drew very major public attention, mostly because of his social media presence. While he is often mocked for his stance on sexism and misogyny, his luxurious lifestyle and massive wealth also attracted a lot of attention in the past.

What is the case against Andrew Tate about?

Andrew Tate and his brother were ordered to stay in the custody of Romanian authorities by the end of March 2023, after which they were released. The charges filed against them were human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and rape.

The case began when in April 2022, a man called the US embassy in Romania saying that his former girlfriend was being held captive by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in their home. Upon raiding their home in Romania, four women were inside the Tate house.

Two out of the four women, one American and one Romanian, told the police that they were being held against their will. Upon investigation, it was alleged that the Tate brothers had lured women inside their homes by promising them a romantic relationship, and held them captive.

It was alleged that the two women were being forced to make sexually explicit content for OnlyFans by Andrew Tate and his brother, and were not allowed to leave. Apart from the two women allegedly held captive, the Romanian authorities also ended up recognizing six potential victims.

Charges of rape, human trafficking, money laundering, and other offenses were filed against Andrew Tate and Tristan take, and they were placed under custody till March 31. After being released in March, they have been placed under house arrest, with their personal assets worth USD 4 million seized by the police.

Andrew Tate’s luxurious lifestyle

Andrew Tate is known for his luxurious lifestyle and enormous wealth, which has been built on his kickboxing career and his supposed webcam business, where he and his brother employed women to “sell fake sob stories” to their viewers.

According to reports, Andrew Tate’s net worth is around USD 350 million, which amounts to Rs 2,870 crore. He also has multiple properties across the world, as well as high-end cars such as Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, McLarens, Ferraris, Lambos, and more

