DNA Explainer: What happens when a person is simultaneously infected with two variants of COVID-19?

Early this year, scientists in Brazil reported that two people were simultaneously infected with two different variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, this co-infection seemed to have no effect on the severity of patients' illness, and both recovered without needing to be hospitalised.

This is one of the few such cases recorded with SARS-CoV-2 and the study is yet to be published in a scientific journal.

In a more recent incident, a 90-year-old Belgian woman was the first documented case of a person being infected with two different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the same time. The woman, who got infected in March this year, was found to be carrying both the Alpha and Beta variants (first detected in the UK and South Africa respectively). She died five days after being hospitalised.

Genome sequencing of samples from the woman confirmed she was infected by the two variants. It's unknown how and when the woman, who lived alone and received nursing care at home, became infected.

Her unique case was discussed at the annual European Congress on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, according to a Reuters report.

Both these incidents that happened this year, in Brazil and Belgium have left experts amazed and much is needed to be studied regarding this. It has raised questions about how these viruses may interact in an infected person, and what it could mean for generating new variants.

What experts have to say

According to Dr Anne Vankeerberghen, lead author of the case report and molecular biologist at the OLV Hospital in Aalst, both variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, the woman was likely to have been co-infected by two different people.

The probability of such a thing happening is low, mainly because the infection does not get passed on at every instance of interaction between people. An infected person does not infect everyone with whom he or she comes in contact. Therefore, a person meeting more than one infected person during a short period of time, and getting the virus from all of them, have a statistically lower probability.

Also, most of the time, it would not be evident whether a person has got the infection from one person, or more than one.

Viruses are masters of evolution, constantly mutating and creating new variants with every cycle of replication. Selective pressures in the host, such as our immune response, also drive these adaptations. Most of these mutations won't have a significant effect on the virus. But ones that give an advantage to the virus for example, by increasing its ability to replicate or evade the immune system are cause for concern and need to be closely monitored.

Multiple infections at the same time do not affect the condition of the patient in any way, even when the variants are different, as in the case of the Belgian woman. All the variants affect the patients' health in a similar way; therefore, it doesn't matter whether the virus has come from one source, or more than one.

Additionally, all the current vaccines have been found to be nearly equally effective against the different variants of the coronavirus.

The medicines and treatments for all the variants are the same. So, what is effective against one variant is effective against the other as well. The same is true of vaccines.