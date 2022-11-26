Search icon
DNA Explainer: What happened at deadly Xinjiang fire that sparked protests against China’s Zero-Covid Policy

The apartment residents caught in the fire had been locked inside their building for the last 109 days due to China’s Epidemic Prevention Measures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Protests in Urumqi | Photo Twitter

A deadly fire that claimed 10 lives has sparked "end Covid lockdown" protests in the Chinese city of Urumqi and now threatens to spill across the Xinjiang province. The protest that started with the residents of one apartment complex soon expanded as people from many communities came to the streets and protested in front of the City Hall. The protest was broadcast live on social media platforms and is gaining heavy traction across Xinjiang now. 

What happened in the deadly apartment fire?

The harrowing incident that killed ten people and left nine others injured took place on Thursday night (November 24) at a residential apartment in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi. A fire broke out at around 7:49 pm local time in the high-rise located in Jinxiang Yuan Community in Urumqi’s Tianshan District

The residents caught in the blaze were unable to move out of the apartment building and had to climb up to the top floor. The fire blazed on for 2 hours and 46 minutes as per the official report. However, 10 people died in the incident including three children. 

 

 

Why were the apartment residents unable to move out?

The residents say they have been locked inside their building for the last 109 days due to China’s Epidemic Prevention Measures, popularly known as the country’s Zero-Covid Policy. The residents were not able to get out of the building even in distress as the authorities have locked the main gate on the ground floor. 

Several residents were forced to jump out from the first and second floors of the apartment to save their lives. Moreover, the emergency response was impacted by the fact that none of the cars parked at the residential apartment were operated in the last 109 days due to the lockdown and the fire brigade had to first clear them out to reach the site of the blaze. 

Videos of the fire and statements of residents who were caught in it and lost dear one widely circulated on social media. One resident recounted how his family had no idea about the fire until a burning mass came down the window and made them realise a floor above was ablaze. They tried to evacuate but found the door locked on the next floor and had to jump out of a neighbour’s window on the first floor. 

 

 

The horror stories spreading like fire on social media is fuelling anger against China’s strict policy against the pandemic.

