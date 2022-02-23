DNA Explainer: What exactly is there on Dark Web?

Have you ever heard of the term 'dark web'? Sounds eerie right. And why not when there is a reason for that. The big bad world of internet is a boon no doubt but with some shortcomings. So when you use the internet for your own benefit, you have to take the demerits also in your stride.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of internet has increased many folds. From work at home, to online classes to using it as a timepass for being socially confined due to the virus. Even those who were novice to the internet during pre-Covid era joined in the party.

And with the increase in the use of internet, online frauds and other illegal activities have also increased many folds. Here you will be surprised to know that the part of internet that you and I use everyday is just 5 to 10% of the virtual world. In this huge virtual world of internet, we are unable to reach most part of it and that part is called the dark web.

The dark web is that part of the internet which is made up of hidden sites that cannot be found through conventional web browsers like Google Chrome, Internet Explorer or Firefox. These hidden sites can only be unearthed through browsers and search engines designed specifically for the purpose.

To make you understand in plain language, dark web is a place where drugs, weapons, underworld, hacking and illegal activities take place.

Read | Dark Web: What is it? Here's how to keep personal information off darknet

Understanding 'Dark web' better

'Dark web' is the untouched part of the virtual world of internet that not everyone using web can access.

Through this many illegal activities take place, common people are duped and many black businesses are run.

The part of the web we use is called the surface web. The dark web is completely different than the surface web.

There is no regulation of content in the dark web. To access the dark web, special permissions are required.

It is believed that the planning of illegal and wrongdoings happening around the world takes place here.

Whistleblowers also use it. Investigative journalists use the dark web to expose government-corporate scams.

It is not illegal to use the dark web. Anyone can access it, but the dark web should not be used for illegal purposes.

What's on the dark web?

Researchers Daniel Moore and Thomas Rid of King's College in London filed a report in 2016.

The researchers looked at 5,205 live sites on the dark web and found 2,723 contained illicit content.

The report found that visitors to the dark web can buy and sell guns, drugs, counterfeit money.

They also found that through this one could hack other's Netflix accounts, credit card numbers, and more.

You can also find software on the dark web that can use to access other people's computers.

But dark web isn't just for criminals. One can get online versions of books that have long been out of print.

Political reporting from mainstream news sites and several sites run by whistleblowers is also available.