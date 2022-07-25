DNA Explainer: What are Weapons of Mass Destruction and why Centre wants to amend the existing law?

Representational Image

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 is scheduled for consideration and passage today. The Bill has already been passed in Lok Sabha in April this year.

The Bill seeks to amend The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, to provide against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems in line with India’s international obligations.

The 2005 Act prohibited the manufacturing, transport, and transfer of weapons of mass destruction (biological, chemical and nuclear), and their means of delivery.

The Bill bars anyone from financing any prohibited activity related to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. To prevent persons from financing such activities, the central government may freeze, seize or attach their funds, financial assets, or economic resources (whether owned, held, or controlled directly or indirectly). It may also prohibit persons from making finances or related services available for the benefit of other persons in relation to any activity which is prohibited.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, the need to amend the Act has arisen from the fact that “in recent times, regulations relating to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems by international organisations have expanded”, and “the United Nations Security Council’s targeted financial sanctions and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force have mandated against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems”.

What are Weapons of Mass Destruction?

The term “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD) was first used by the leader of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury, in 1937 to describe the bombings in Guernica by German and Italian fascists.

While there is no single, authoritative definition of a WMD in international law, the expression is usually understood to cover nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) weapons.

Section 4(p) of the WMD Act defines a weapon of mass destruction as a comprehensive term given to a class of weapons incorporating nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. In general terms, WMD can be defined as those weapons which are extremely dangerous and have a potential of exterminating a large chunk of the population.

As per Section 4(h) of the WMD Act, nuclear weapons or devices are those which are categorized as having nuclear capabilities and recognized by the Government of India. However, in general, these machinery and weapons use the process of nuclear fission in order to facilitate an explosion.

India’s 2005 WMD Act defines “chemical weapons” as “toxic chemicals and their precursors” except where used for peaceful, protective, and certain specified military and law enforcement purposes

A number of global agreements and treaties have been signed over decades to curb the us of NBC weapons. These include Geneva Protocol, 1925, that banned the use of chemical and biological weapons; and the Biological Weapons Convention, 1972, and Chemical Weapons Convention, 1992.

India has signed and ratified both the 1972 and 1992 treaties. There are very few non-signatory countries to these treaties, even though several countries have been accused of non-compliance.