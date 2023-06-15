DNA explainer: What are the 4 Yugas as per Hindu mythology, cycles of time explained

Hindu mythology encompasses a rich tapestry of stories, gods, and cosmology. Central to this cosmology is the concept of the four yugas, representing distinct eras that cyclically shape the course of existence. These yugas are believed to follow each other in a repetitive pattern, each characterized by unique attributes and characteristics. In this article, we will take a look into the four yugas and gain a deeper understanding of their significance in Hindu mythology.

1. Satya Yuga (The age of truth and virtue):

The Satya Yuga, also known as the Golden Age, is considered the most virtuous and harmonious phase of existence. It is believed to be an era of truth, purity, and spiritual enlightenment. In this yuga, humanity experiences a deep connection with the divine, embodying qualities such as righteousness, honesty, and compassion. The Satya Yuga is characterized by the absence of deceit, suffering, and discord, with people living long, peaceful lives.

2. Treta Yuga (The age of rituals and sacrifices):

Following the Satya Yuga comes the Treta Yuga, also known as the Silver Age. In this era, human virtues gradually decline, and rituals and sacrifices gain prominence. While righteousness still prevails to a certain extent, moral values begin to wane. The Treta Yuga is marked by a shift from inner spirituality to external religious practices. Kings and sages play significant roles, and elaborate ceremonies and sacrifices become prevalent.

3. Dvapara Yuga (The age of dualities and conflicts):

As the Treta Yuga concludes, the Dvapara Yuga, or the Bronze Age, emerges. This phase is characterized by increasing materialism, dualities, and conflicts. People become more driven by personal desires, and spirituality takes a backseat. The Dvapara Yuga witnesses the rise of great kingdoms, with societal divisions and struggles becoming more prominent. While knowledge and art flourish, moral values continue to decline.

4. Kali Yuga (The age of darkness and ignorance):

The final and current yuga is the Kali Yuga, often referred to as the Dark Age. This era is marked by widespread moral and spiritual degradation, ignorance, and the dominance of negative forces. Materialism, deceit, and greed hold sway, and spiritual pursuits are at their lowest point. The Kali Yuga is believed to be a challenging period, characterized by strife, unrest, and a lack of moral compass.

