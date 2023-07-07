Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050724
HomeExplainer

DNA Explainer: What are 'forever chemicals', found in nearly half of US tap water?

PFAS, or forever chemicals, are highly persistent synthetic chemicals used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

DNA Explainer: What are 'forever chemicals', found in nearly half of US tap water?
DNA Explainer: What are 'forever chemicals', found in nearly half of US tap water?

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has found that nearly half of the tap water in the United States is estimated to contain one or more PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances), also known as "forever chemicals." The study tested tap water from 716 locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia, including both private wells and public supply sites. Data collected from 2016 to 2021 revealed the presence of PFAS in at least 45% of the faucets tested.

PFAS are a group of more than 12,000 types of chemicals that are known to persist in the environment for long periods, hence their nickname "forever chemicals." They have been widely used for decades and have been linked to various health problems, including certain forms of cancer. Previous research has shown that over 95% of Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood.

The USGS study is the first to compare PFAS levels in tap water from both private and government-regulated water supplies. It found that two types of PFAS exceeded the health advisory range recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which began tracking PFAS information in 2016.

cre_Trending

What is forever chemicals (PFAS)?

PFAS, or forever chemicals, are highly persistent synthetic chemicals used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products. They have long-lasting properties, resist degradation, and can accumulate in the environment and the human body. PFAS contamination of water, soil, and food sources is a major concern.

The potential health risks associated with PFAS exposure have raised significant concerns. Some studies suggest that exposure to PFAS may be linked to various adverse health effects, including developmental issues, liver damage, immune system disorders, hormone disruption, and certain types of cancer. However, the exact health effects and the levels of exposure that may cause harm are still being studied, and more research is needed to fully understand the implications.

 

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.