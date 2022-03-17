DNA Explainer: This smart cylinder will let you know when gas gets stolen

At a time when LPG gas cylinders are touching the Rs 1000 mark and with every other commodity reaching sky high price, one thing that surely bothers every common household is that whether the cylinder that they are purchasing contains the exact amount of gas that is written on its body or have they been cheated with less quantity of gas filled in them.

You may be careful yet there is a probability of getting cheated in the hands of the delivery guy. But now be rest assured you will no longer have to face any such situation of cheating. A new type of an LPG cylinder has been launched in the market where the user will immediately come to know whether someone has stolen gas from it.

Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) gas company Indane has introduced composite gas cylinders in the market. It is also called the 'smart cylinder of smart kitchen'. With a Composite cylinder, you will not have to face the problem of sudden cylinder exhaust.

How smart is the Composite cylinder?

Indane composite cylinder, the latest LPG offering from IndianOil, has a three-layered construction.

The composite cylinder is made up of a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner.

The cylinder is covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiber glass and fitted with a HDPE outer jacket.

The specialty of Indane composite cylinder is that you will know how much gas is left and how much has been spent.

Due to this specialty of composite cylinder, even if the gas was stolen, it would come to the notice of the consumer.

Indane composite cylinder is presently available at select distributors in all major cities in 5 kg and 10 kg sizes.

FAQs of Composite cylinder

If you want, you can take a composite cylinder instead of your normal cylinder.

Give up the LPG cylinder and in return the connection of the composite cylinder will be issued in your name.

To book a composite cylinder you will have to deposit some additional security money.

Indane composite cylinders are available in both 5 kg and 10 kg weight like the ordinary ones.

Security for 5 kg cylinder is Rs 2150. For a 10 kg cylinder, you will have to deposit Rs 3350 as security.

Composite cylinders are delivered like normal cylinders. A 10 kg composite cylinder can be filled for Rs 634.

This cylinder is only for the domestic non-subsidized category. 5 kg cylinder is available without subsidy.

Features of Composite cylinder

Indane composite cylinder is much lighter than ordinary cylinder. Their weight is about half that of an iron cylinder.

Some part of the cylinder is transparent. It is made of a blow-molded high-density polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner.

It is covered with a layer of polymer-wrapped fiberglass. It is fitted with an HDPE outer jacket.

Therefore, the composite cylinder does not rust and does not leave any mark on the floor.

Translucent body helps customers to accurately check the LPG level against light. This helps to plan the next refill.

These cylinders are aesthetically designed which makes them visually appealing and ideal for modern kitchens.