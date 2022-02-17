DNA Explainer: The concept of virtual mall in metaverse

Can you imagine going to a mall, partying out with friends, doing lots of shopping and all this by not even stepping out of the comfort of your homes. Well, this is absolutely true and will soon become a reality. All thanks to Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse.

Going a step further, metaverse real estate seller Metamall is bringing a virtual mall where you can spend hours, meet your friends and interact with them at a cafe in real-time without bothering about booking a cab or getting out of home. You can even buy or lease a space in the Metamall.

Metamall was co-founded in 2021 by Gianchandani. He is pitched as a virtual real estate developer that helps users buy real estate in the metaverse. The metaverse shopping centre is a platform built on the Solana, a user-generated, blockchain-based virtual world.

Key features of Metamall

Metamall will have 20 odd brands, from big anchor stores to leading cosmetic brands when the platform goes live in April.

The company plans that in the next six months the number of stores/brands in the Metamall will be increased to 200 to 250.

Metamall will be a multi-purpose shopping mall that will also include office spaces as well as separate gaming zones.

The company says that Metamall is essentially like a city where you can be a passive investor, own real estate and earn income.

Cost of owning a piece of real estate starts at USD 225 for a 900 square feet space and goes up to USD 27,000 for a large space.

Each space is an non-fungible token (NFT) and has a specific number. If you want to sell it, then you need to go to the marketplace.

Based on the demand, people will buy and pay for the space in Metamall and the key is tranferred to that person.

Potential benefits

Gianchandani says the potential benefits of setting up a shop or experiential store at Metamall is huge in the long run.

Brands will not be bound by the laws of physics, so they are free to experiment with store designs and offer unique experience.

Brands are independent to choose design templates on their own, hire a team of engineers and turn shopping into a 3D experience.

Brands who are investing see it as a more branding and PR exercise, but if they get late, it will be a costly affair.

Sale price

Metaverse real estate sales reached USD 501 million in 2021, according to MetaMetric Solutions.

In January, the sales topped USD 85 million and could reach nearly USD 1 billion in 2022.

Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium are the top players in this market.

The future of digital retail is changing, people are buying digital clothes and sneakers using NFTs.

Many tech companies like to call it the next version of the internet that combines multiple virtual worlds.