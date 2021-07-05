DNA Explainer: Scientists say unvaccinated people are potential COVID-19 “variant factories” - Here’s why

Scientists in the west have come out to say that unvaccinated people do not just pose a significant risk to their own health but also are a community risk as potential ‘variant factories’ of COVID-19.

As per Dr William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, "Unvaccinated people are potential variant factories. The more unvaccinated people there are, the more opportunities for the virus to multiply."

While many variants of the coronavirus have emerged since the initial outbreak, four "variants of concern" stand out.

The biggest concern currently is the Delta variant which has been reported in around 100 countries. The WHO warned last week that the world is in a “very dangerous period" of the pandemic. As per the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Delta variant is continuing to mutate and evolve. It has already mutated into the Delta plus variant.

While countries are wary of a third wave, a new and more virulent variant could cause faster spread and undo the response plan, as per Manindra Agarwal who is working on the mathematical projection of the COVID-19 trajectory.

How new variants are formed?

New variants evolve when the virus mutates inside the body of an infected person. As per Schaffner, "When it does, it mutates, and it could throw off a variant mutation that is even more serious down the road."

Viruses mutate all the time. While some mutations harm it, some help it become more infectious or dangerous. When such a mutated virus spreads from one person to another, it replicates. If it is successful and continues to spread, it then becomes a variant.

Unvaccinated people's bodies are playing fields for mutations to continue to replicate. Andrew Pekosz, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explains, "As mutations come up in viruses, the ones that persist are the ones that make it easier for the virus to spread in the population."

The only way to stop mutations from become new variants is to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread. More number of vaccinated people means lesser opportunities for COVID-19 variants to multiply.

Experts are now worried of breakthrough cases arising in communities with low inoculation rates and urging people to come forward and take their COVID-19 shots.