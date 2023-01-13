DNA Explainer: Saudi Arabia makes major change in citizenship rules, know how it will impact Indians

Saudi Arabia has made amendments to its citizenship rules

In major news for a lot of foreign nationals that are settled in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has decided to make some changes in the citizenship rules of the country, especially for those who are children born to foreign nationals and expats.

In a landmark decision, Saudi Arabia has decided to approve a rule which permits the children of expats living in the country to apply for citizenship, provided that they are 18 years old. Several other conditions must also be met for this to apply to a child.

According to the new rule, the children of Saudi Arabian women who are married to expats can now apply for citizenship in the country once they turn 18. A Saudi Gazette reported that the authority to grant citizenship rests with the Prime Minister, according to Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System.

As per media reports, Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System states, “A person who is born in the Kingdom to a foreign father and a Saudi mother may be granted Saudi citizenship if certain requirements are met.”

How will new Saudi Arabia citizenship rule benefit Indians?

There are as many as 25 lakh Indian nationals and expats who are currently residing in Saudi Arabia, with most of them working as laborers. Many of them are running businesses in Saudi Arabia, and are married to a Saudi woman.

According to the citizenship rules earlier, the children of Indian expats with Saudi women could not be granted citizenship. Now, many of them can apply for citizenship and reap the benefits of the same once they turn 18, provided they meet all the conditions.

There are certain conditions for the child of an Indian expat to get citizenship in Saudi Arabia –

The person needs to be fluent in the Arabic language.

They must have permanent residence status in the Kingdom when he comes to legal age.

They have to be of good conduct and sound character; should not have any criminal convictions or imprisonment for a period exceeding six months for any indecent act.

This is a major decision for all the Indians who are currently residing in Saudi Arabia and are married to Saudi women. The children will now be able to apply for citizenship at the age of 18, provided they meet all the pre-stipulated conditions.

