DNA Explainer: Who are the ROC athletes at Tokyo Olympics?

ROC athletes are currently joint-third on the Olympics leader board with a tally of 16 medals. But ROC is not a country. It’s a way for the Olympics to ensure that innocent athletes do not suffer because of doping bans on their countries.

335 athletes are contesting under the ROC banner. They can neither wear their country’s flag nor does their national anthem play when they step up on the podium. ROC is the acronym for Russian Olympic Committee. That’s because Russia has been banned from competing in the premium sporting event.

Why was Russia banned?

In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency imposed a four-year ban on Russia from competing in all major global sporting events. An investigation from WADA had found a country-wide doping operation that involved over thousand athletes who benefited from state-sponsored doping programs between 2011 and 2015.

Apart from the Tokyo Olympics, the ban had barred Russia from competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics, the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2022 and Women's World Cup in 2023 as well as the 2024 version of Summer Olympics. The doping scandal is also the subject of an Academy Award-winning 2017 Netflix documentary called Icarus.

Russia appealed against the ban which was then reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to two years.

How are Russian athletes allowed?

Athletes from Russia who were found not involved in the doping investigations by WADA are allowed to compete but they can do so only as neutrals and not under the Russian flag.

As per the guidelines, athletes competing under the ROC banner can wear uniforms of Russian colours but the name, flag or anthem of Russia is not permitted.

Outside Olympics, Russian race car driver Nikita Mazepin is a good example. Mazepin competes in Formula 1 with the Haas F1 team under the Russian Automobile Federation flag.

Similar Olympic bans

This is not the first of its kind ban. Afghanistan was banned from competing in Sydney Olympics in 2000 when it was under Taliban rule. That ban was due to the regime’s discrimination against women.

Even before the Tokyo Olympics, Russian athletes were banned from competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of doping. Kuwait had also faced a similar ban in 2016 due to a law in the country that did not abide by the Olympic Movement’s principles. Kuwaiti Olympians took part under the name “Athletes from Kuwait.”