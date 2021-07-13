DNA Explainer: Resurgence of Taliban and its implications on India’s national security

With monumental gains in recent months on the battlefield, a resurgent Taliban now claims to control more than half of Afghanistan. On the other hand, the US-backed Afghanistan government is rapidly losing its grip on power in the war-torn country.

Taliban’s onslaught comes in the wake of the United States’ withdrawal from the Asian country after an overseas operation that lasted for more than 20 years and cost more than $2 trillion. The US is leaving with the claim that the Afghanistan government is more than capable of defending itself and that the task that American forces set out for in the country has been achieved. However, the situation is as grim as it has even been. The Afghan government currently controls only 20 percent of the country. Taliban's growing influence has raised concerns from Russia, Turkey and Iran to India, China and Pakistan.

India’s security concern

As Taliban reached within touching distance of Kandahar, India evacuated all of its diplomats and staffers from the Kandahar consulate. As per a Ministry of External Affairs statement, “India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. The safety and security of our personnel is paramount.”

The Indian embassy in Kabul, which remains operational, alerted all Indian citizens visiting, staying, or working in Afghanistan last week. It asked them to exercise utmost caution and avoid all non-essential travel. The advisory had stated that Indian nationals face serious kidnapping threat in Afghanistan.

Civilians have also been targets of recent series of complex attacks by terror groups in Afghanistan.

Concerns around rise in terrorism

The Taliban enjoys close ties with around 20 terror groups active across Asia, from India to Russia. Rise of Taliban’s influence comes as a significant new threat in the region where countries have been trying to tackle terrorism for decades.

In Pakistan, there are concerns around the resurgence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. The country blames the outfit for over 70,000 civilian deaths since 2001.

As per security agencies, thousands of terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are also fighting in Afghanistan among other Pakistan based groups. This is also in clear violation of the peace deal signed by the Taliban and the US in 2020. The names of such terror outfits joining forces with a powerful Taliban is concerning for security in the region.

India’s investment in the region

India has major investments in Afghanistan, having infused around Rs 2200 crore in the last few years in projects in the country. Only last year, the government announced new projects worth Rs 600 crore. Sudden change of power dynamics could impact India's investments in the country as well.