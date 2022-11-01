DNA Explainer: Know why Oreva is being held responsible for tragic Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

Over 140 people have died in the Gujarat bridge collapse (File photo)

A probe has been launched against a private firm Oreva after the tragic mishap in Gujarat, where the Morbi suspension bridge collapsed. The collapse of the bridge in Morbi claimed the lives of over 140 people, with dozens still missing after falling into the river.

Just a day after the bridge collapsed, a high-level probe was launched after which watch-making company Oreva was investigated as the prime culprit of the tragedy. Several managers from the company were arrested, among other personnel on-site at the Morbi bridge.

An FIR was lodged by the police against Oreva for culpable homicide, as it was the company tasked with the maintenance and renovations of the bridge. The security guards and ticket collectors at the Gujarat bridge were also arrested by the police.

How is Oreva under the scanner for Morbi bridge collapse?

Oreva is a group with manufactures watches, CFL bulbs, and e-bikes, and recently got the contract for the renovation and maintenance of the Morbi suspension bridge, which was built during the British era and is over 100 years old.

Oreva Group, operates one of the largest manufacturing plants in India at Samakhiyali, Kutch District, Gujarat, which is spread over 200 acres of land.

According to the allegations, the Oreva group had shut down the bridge for renovations and had opened it to the public without a proper fitness certificate from the local authorities. The Morbi police said that Nagar Palika had not okayed the reopening of the bridge.

It was also alleged that Oreva got the contract for the Morbi bridge renovation, but had delegated the construction work to a smaller privately-owned firm. Oreva had allegedly not submitted the renovation details and quality check reports to the local authorities before reopening the Morbi bridge.

The bridge had remained closed for the public for around seven months and was opened just four days before the tragic incident, which claimed over 140 lives. It was reported that more than 450 people were on the Morbi bridge at the time, most of which fell into the river when it collapsed.

177 people have been rescued so far while dozens still remain missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting regarding the Gujarat bridge collapse on Monday and is set to visit the state to review the situation on Tuesday.

