DNA Explainer: Triple lockdown in 4 Kerala districts from tomorrow, know what it means

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to implement a triple lockdown in 4 districts —Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram - which have witnessed the in high test positivity rates and rising COVID-19 cases. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for the highest number of cases today—4,567 followed by Malappuram 3,997, Ernakulam 3,855 and Thrissur 3,162.

The state government also announced that the existing one-week lockdown will be extended till May 23. Earlier, it was supposed to end on May 16.

What is Kerala's triple lockdown?

A triple lockdown is a three-layered targeted strategy to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Motorcycle patrols by policemen, aerial surveillance will keep an eye on movement. Besides, with the consent of people residing in containment zones, police also develop a mobile app to keep an eye on their movements using geo-location.

The ‘triple lockdown’ strategy was first implemented successfully in the Kasaragod district in April 2020 and had helped in slowing down the active cases in the district by 94 per cent within three weeks.

Under Lock I, the authorities restrict the movement of people, vehicles in the Corporation limit. However, they allow grocery, vegetable stores and medical shops to operate. People can call on helpline numbers for doorstep delivery of essential items. Those stepping out for essential reasons are advised to carry signed declaration forms explaining why they are outside. After verifying the documents, police officers will allow them to step out. Criminal cases and fines will be imposed on violators.

Lock II is implemented on the specific geographical areas called clusters, where contacts of COVID positive patients are staying in quarantine. Action will be initiated against those who venture out unnecessarily.

Under Lock III, houses of infected persons are watched thoroughly. Officials ensure that infected persons and their family members do not step out as they are at greater risk of spreading the virus.

The state saw 93 deaths due to COVID on Friday, taking the total toll to 6,243. Across the state, there were 10,14,454 people under observation at various places, including 37,197 at hospitals. There were 844 hot spots in the state.