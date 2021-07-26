DNA Explainer: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 - Tactical masterstrokes that helped India win the war

“Operation Vijay was a perfect blend of strong and determined political, military and diplomatic actions which enabled us to transform an adverse situation into a military and diplomatic victory,” General VP Malik, the Indian Army Chief during the Kargil War had written in an article published in 2002.

The 1999 Kargil War was the world’s first and only hotly contested war between two nuclear-armed nations. India’s victory in the war is celebrated each year as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark the valour of the defence forces, led by the Indian Army which pulled off several memorable victories in the line of fire.

Amid strategic disadvantages and hostile weather, India successfully pushed back the enemy after a nearly three-month operation consisting of intense warfare, synchronized political and militaristic pressure, and most importantly, the sacrifices of many lionhearted patriots that will forever be remembered.

Watch: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin at Indian Army HQ in J&K's Udhampur

While the Indian victory of 1999 has been the subject of several research papers and analyses by experts, here we talk about three key overarching tactical masterstrokes that contributed to the memorable victory.

Contained aggression

The Indian army began a major offensive in Kargil on June 6, only after moving 5 infantry divisions, 5 independent brigades, and 44 paramilitary battalions, making up a combined 730,000 soldiers to the area over the past weeks.

Some argue that much of the costly frontal attacks could have been avoided by India if it had chosen to cross the LOC into Pakistan and cut off the supply chain for the infiltrators by creating a siege. However, such a move would have expanded a theatre of war and also created different circumstances in terms of international support and diplomacy.

Indian forces were able to recapture most of the territory in a matter of months and the decision to not cross the LOC garnered support from across the globe for India.

Coordinated response

The responsibility to do the heavy lifting on the ground rested on the shoulders of the Indian Army. Its operations in the theatre of war were ably supported by the Indian Air Force while the Indian Navy mounted indirect pressure on Pakistan to cave in and retreat. The synchronized wartime planning by the Indian Defence forces saw the enemy cornered despite carrying initial advantange. The IAF carried out more than 5000 sorties as part of Operation Safed Sagar, attacking suspected infiltrators and doing reconnaissance missions to support the army.

#IndiaSalutesKargilHeroes Indian Air Force remembers and pays tribute to the bravehearts who fought and brought us together to celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.#22YearsofKargil#OpVijay#OpSafedSagar pic.twitter.com/sdxwIdAQMQ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 26, 2021

As part of Operation Talwar the Indian Navy blocked the Pakistan’s Arabian Sea routes, a move that mounted immense pressure on the country. Disclosed later by former PM Nawaz Sharif, the blockade created a situation where Pakistan was left with only six days of fuel to sustain itself, in case of a full-fledged war.

Televised response

The Kargil War was covered and broadcast live by Indian media, which showed the valour of the Indian army and also drew international attention to Kashmir. Indian newspapers and TV channels helped showcase the actual war circumstances which culminated in domestic and international support for India.

Televised events like the Tiger Hill victory which the people of India saw on TV proved to be turning points.

I got that hill back for my country 22 years ago. I just had to take 17 bullets for it! #IAmYogendraSinghYadav #PVC pic.twitter.com/O5FiX4huX3 — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) July 25, 2021

Citizens backed the forces helping their morale and the Indian government was able to hold firm in its stance backed by diplomatic support against Pakistan’s offensive.