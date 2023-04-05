DNA Explainer: Johnson & Johnson proposes to pay $8.9 billion to settle talcum powder claims, know all about controversy

File Photo

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $8.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that talc in its iconic Baby Powder and other products caused cancer, the company said. The amount dwarfs J&J’s original offer of $2 billion.

Under a proposal announced Tuesday, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in US History. The USD 8.9 billion that J&J would transfer to the subsidiary, LTL Management, would be payable over the next 25 years. The amount is up from the USD 2 billion that the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company set aside in October 2021.

The revised amount is being backed by more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits alleging harm from J&J talcum powder, according to the company.

READ | Former US President Donald Trump charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, pleads 'not guilty'

J&J isn't admitting any wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, a point that a company executive emphasised in a Tuesday statement that maintained the claims 'are specious and lack scientific merit'.

But fighting the lawsuits in court would take decades and be expensive, said Erik Haas, J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation.

The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

The claims contributed to a drop in J&J's sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020. Last year, J&J announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

According to a statement from J&J, "as part of a global portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to migrate to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio."

READ | Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Step-by-step process to obtain Digital Life Certificate through face authentication

"We continually assess and improve our portfolio to place the company in the best possible position for long-term success. As a result of this change, our product offerings will be made simpler, sustainable innovation will be delivered, and our customers' and consumers' needs as well as changing worldwide trends will be met "the statement added.

As per the company, its baby powder made of cornstarch is already available in many countries. J&J has laid the blame for the approximately 38,000 consumer lawsuits in North America on a number of misinformations. The business has repeatedly refuted the accusations, pointing to several scientific studies and regulatory clearances that demonstrate the items it sells are safe.

"Regarding the security of our cosmetic talc, our stance has not changed. We completely support the decades of independent scientific research conducted by medical professionals from all around the world, which demonstrates that Johnson Baby Powder, which is based on talc, is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer "the company noted. Johnson's Baby Powder has been in the market since 1894.

A December 2018 Reuters investigation revealed that J&J knew for decades about tests showing its talc sometimes contained carcinogenic asbestos but kept that information from regulators and the public. J&J has said its Baby Powder and other talc products are safe, do not cause cancer, and do not contain asbestos.