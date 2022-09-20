DNA Explainer: Is death penalty allowed in India? Know all about country's capital punishment laws

Representational image

The death penalty and capital punishment have been one of the most debated issues in the country, with a large population standing against the rule of granting death punishments in India, despite the punishment being granted in the rarest of rare cases.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to constitute a 5-judge bench which would be designing guidelines for the mitigation of death penalties to convicts in certain heinous cases so that the discrepancies regarding a death sentence are cleared out across the country.

The order issued regarding the granting of death sentences to convicts has been necessitated due to a difference of opinion and approach amongst various judgements, on the question of whether, after recording a conviction for a capital offence, under law, the court is obligated to conduct a separate hearing on the issue of sentence.

Is the death penalty legal in India?

The death penalty and capital punishment are legal in India and are given to convicts for very rare crimes. The death sentences in India are given for “rarest of the rare” crimes under the country's main substantive penal legislation, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and executions are done by hanging.

Though the death sentence is awarded to several prisoners in India, the process leading up to the execution is tedious. Currently, there are 488 convicts in India that are on death row, with the most recent executions in the country taking place in 2020, of the four convicts of the 2021 Delhi gang rape and murder case.

What is the capital punishment law in India?

According to the current laws in India, the death penalty is awarded in very rare and exceptional cases, where the crime is particularly heinous. According to Section 354(5) of the Criminal Code of Procedure, 1973, the method of execution is hanging by the neck until death.

Some of the crimes for which the death sentence can be awarded in India are treason, murder, abetment to suicide of a child, rape or injury which causes death or leaves women in a persistent vegetative state, and dacoity with murder, among other offences.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | DNA Explainer: What is the Delhi Waqf board case? Know why AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested