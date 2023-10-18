Headlines

Explainer

DNA Explainer: India's legal stand on same-sex marriages and the Special Marriage Act

Supreme Court defers same-sex marriage recognition, deems Parliament responsible for amending the Special Marriage Act.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

The Supreme Court recently declined to recognize same-sex marriages, emphasizing that changing the Special Marriage Act (SMA) falls under Parliament's jurisdiction. During the proceedings, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud highlighted that the court interprets laws but cannot create or revise them, putting the responsibility on Parliament to amend the SMA.

It's crucial to note that the court refrained from discussing personal laws governing marriages. In India, marriages are registered under various personal laws based on religious affiliations. These include the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, the Muslim Marriage Act of 1954, and the Special Marriage Act of 1954. The latter, the Special Marriage Act, enables interfaith and inter-caste marriages without requiring religious conversion.

The Special Marriage Act of 1954, an act of Parliament, facilitates civil marriages for Indian citizens, irrespective of their religious background. This legislation originated from a late 19th-century proposal and applies to all Indian nationals in foreign countries as well. Notably, the state legally sanctions these marriages, separating them from religious constraints.

One distinctive aspect of the Special Marriage Act is its impact on the marital rights of individuals. Upon marrying under the SMA, a member of an undivided family professing Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, or Jain religions is considered to have severed ties with the family, affecting their rights, including inheritance. Furthermore, Section 4 of the act mandates that neither party should have a living spouse or be incapable of providing valid consent due to unsoundness of mind.

To proceed with marriage under this act, parties must provide written notice to the district's "Marriage Officer," where at least one of the individuals has resided for a minimum of 30 days preceding the notice. This act plays a crucial role in allowing couples from diverse religious backgrounds to solemnize their marriage, reflecting India's cultural and religious diversity.

