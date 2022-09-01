DNA Explainer: India’s first HPV vaccine against cervical cancer launched; know efficacy, price, how it works

India's first cervical cancer vaccine will be available soon (Photo - ANI)

In a major stride for the medical science industry in India, the first HPV vaccine to fight cervical cancer has been launched in the country, and the production and administration of the same to women to fight the disease will begin in a few short months.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which made the country’s first Covid-19 vaccine, got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture an indigenously-developed vaccine against cervical cancer, making it India’s first such vaccine.

The final price of the vaccine and the specifications of how it works are yet to be decided but SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told reporters at the launch event that the HPV vaccine will be produced at an affordable price, making it more accessible across the country.

Price of India’s first cervical cancer vaccine

Even though this will be India’s first vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer, it will be launched at an affordable price.

CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla, who was also present, told reporters on the sidelines of the event, "The cervical cancer vaccine will be affordable and would be available in the range of Rs 200-400. However, the final price is yet to be decided".

Likely efficacy of the HPV vaccine

The specifications and trials of the vaccine are yet to be conducted, but it is likely that the efficacy of the India-made cervical cancer vaccine will lie somewhere between 80-95 percent, as is the case with most of the HPV vaccine jabs.

How does the cervical cancer vaccine work?

Similar to other vaccine jabs that guard the body against viral infections, the HPV cervical cancer vaccine helps the body form antibodies against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). These antibodies further bind to the virus and prevent it from infecting the cells.

Further, India’s first cervical cancer vaccine will be made available for administration sometime by the end of this year, confirmed SII CEO Poonawalla.

First, the vaccine would be made available through the government channel, and from next year onwards some private partners would be involved too, he said. Poonawalla also said that a plan to make 200 million doses is in place and first the vaccine would be given in India and only after that it will be exported to other countries.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix — the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

The majority of cervical cancers are brought on by different strains of the sexually transmitted infection known as the human papillomavirus (HPV). The body's immune system normally stops the virus from causing harm when exposed to HPV. However, in a small percentage of people, the virus endures for years and aids in the process by which some cervical cells develop into cancer cells.

