Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

DNA Explainer: In Oreo vs Fabio case, know why Delhi HC stopped sales of Parle’s popular biscuit

In a war between two popular biscuit brands, the Delhi High Court stopped the sales of Fabio in view of the tussle with the Cadbury Oreo biscuit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

DNA Explainer: In Oreo vs Fabio case, know why Delhi HC stopped sales of Parle’s popular biscuit
DNA Explainer: In Oreo vs Fabio case, know why Delhi HC stopped sales of Parle’s popular biscuit

While Parle is a household brand in India when it comes to biscuits and snack foods, Cadbury Oreo has grown in popularity over the last few years in the country, mostly due to its crazy popularity in western countries for several decades.

Now, the Delhi High Court has passed an order to stop the sales of Parle’s popular cookies Fabio or Fab!o, saying that the snack food company has infringed on the registered trademarks by passing off its cookies. This comes right as Parle remains in a tussle with Cadbury over Oreo vs Fabio.

Taking the ruling in favour of Cadbury, the Delhi High Court ordered that Parle Products Pvt Ltd has been restrained from selling its vanilla cream-filled chocolate biscuits Fabio/Fab!o because of its "resemblance and deceptive similarity" to Oreo biscuit.

What is the Oreo vs Fabio biscuit case?

Earlier, Cadbury Oreo had filed a case against Parle’s Fabio biscuit, saying that Parle had infringed on the already registered trademarks by selling its Fabio biscuit, which bears a similarity with the original vanilla-cream-filled cookies.

Passing a judgment on the case, Delhi HC Justice C Hari Shankar said that the two marks are phonetically similar. The judge said, “A consumer of average intelligence and imperfect recollection who has earlier purchased and had the Oreo cookie would when he sees the Fab!o cookie pack, be clearly likely to associate the Fab!o cookie with the Oreo cookie that he had earlier enjoyed.”

The complaint by Oreo was filed in 2020, which alleged that chocolate-vanilla cream biscuits being sold by Parle under the name Fabio or Fab!o have many similarities to the already-in-sale Oreo cookies, saying that the mark on the cookies have similarities.

Posing an argument to protect its brand, Parle said that only the letter O in Fab!o is common, it is otherwise structurally, visually, and phonetically distinct from the Oreo mark. Parle further said that the embossing on the surface of the cookie is not the same.

When the matter was presented in the court, the Delhi High Court decided to side with Cadbury Oreo over the arguments, saying that the names of the biscuits are phonetically similar, and so are the marks on the cookies.

READ | Explained: Why do single-seater F1 cars cost above Rs 95 crore? Know reason behind whopping price

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.